Tulsi Gabbard shows her “Aloha Spirit” by tweeting death wishes upon a man in the wee early hours

Failed presidential candidate/ex-ex-anti-LGBTQ activist Tulsi Gabbard has moved on from accusing out Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot of “anti-white racism” and bashing gender neutral language and turned her attention toward Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos.

Gabbard managed to trend on Twitter for about five minutes this morning after she fired off not one but two tweets attacking Bezos, who successfully blasted himself off into space this morning for a 10 minute ride on the Blue Origin spaceship.

“Bezos, please stay up there,” the first tweet read. “Do the world a favor.”

Bezos, please stay up there. Do the world a favor. — Tulsi Gabbard ? (@TulsiGabbard) July 20, 2021

She followed that up with another one an hour later that said, “The only problem I have with Bezos’ Blue Origin space rocket ship into outer space is that it’s going to come back.”

The only problem I have with Bezos’ Blue Origin space rocket ship into outer space is that it’s going to come back. — Tulsi Gabbard ? (@TulsiGabbard) July 20, 2021

Regardless of how you feel about Bezos’ outer space adventure, gleefully wishing death upon the guy and his flight crew doesn’t exactly embody the Aloha spirit. It’s also not a great look for a former U.S. congresswoman with presidential aspirations.

Now, the responses…

Well aloha and good morning for that one! 😂 — HootHootBerns (@HootHootBerns) July 20, 2021

Wishing death upon others at 2 am isn’t a good look — Tom Linder (@The808Tomz) July 20, 2021

Trending together right now is

KKK

MTG

Jim Jordan

Hannity

Tulsi pic.twitter.com/7RDdd857oF — Mr. Spock ? (Commentary) (@SpockResists) July 20, 2021

Tulsiiii, you should do a video tweet on this cause right now it sounds like Bernie hacked your account. — The Darkest Aloha 🌑 (@quarter_n_dime) July 20, 2021

Hey, remember when you opted out of impeaching a traitorous madman? I do. — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) July 20, 2021

I like most things you say Tulsi but this is jss weird. — Carter Fuchs (@Carter0368) July 20, 2021

Tulsi woke up and chose violence. — Dr. Vinny Musk (@vegasvin) July 20, 2021

Did your package take four days to arrive? — Like A Libertarian (@LikeLibertarian) July 20, 2021

Tapping into that populism, I see. — CaspianReport (@CaspianReport) July 20, 2021

Tulsi Gabbard should do the world a favor and go with Jeff Bezos. pic.twitter.com/vT4RW3Ap1g — Outspoken (@Out5p0ken) July 20, 2021

I hope this was an account hack. What happened to aloha? — Jess Mears 🚀🗽 (@jess4liberty) July 20, 2021

Sometimes you get a different kind of aloha spirit lol — D. Pearce SSC (@DPearceSSC) July 20, 2021

Of course, none of this is surprising. Gabbard has never demonstrated any ability to actually practice what she preaches.

In her final days before leaving Congress last January, she abandoned the commitment she made to the LGBTQ community during her 2020 presidential run by pushing one final piece of legislation that sought to strip away protections from trans and gender-nonconforming students.

Since then, she’s become a regular fixture on Fox News and is preparing to launch a podcast that she says will “share in-depth insights and thought-provoking conversations” beyond what we hear from the “mainstream media” and “always with aloha.”

Related: Tulsi Gabbard abandons commitment to LGBTQ people, goes full on bigot as she exits Congress