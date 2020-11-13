TV just got its first pandemic-themed gay sex on ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ premiere

In a year of historic firsts, let’s not allow this momentous occasion to slip by: Grey’s Anatomy featured television’s first pandemic-acknowledging gay sex scene in its season 17 premiere.

To paint a picture, Nico Kim (Alex Landi) pulls his ex-boyfriend Dr. Levi Schmitt (Jake Borelli) into a supply closet for a little “stress relief.” The hospital, like so many around the country, has been swamped with patients as the COVID-19 pandemic spreads.

Schmitt asks Kim: “Can we leave my mask on?” Real-life health experts around the world have suggested masked-sex is the safest way to engage in close physical contact.

Borelli noted the moment on Twitter, quoting the moment:

“Can we leave my mask on?…” #GreysAnatomy — Jake Borelli (@JakeBorelli) November 13, 2020

Any Drag Race fan worth their weight in eyelash glue immediately picked up on the connection to Valentina’s infamous lip synch, when she told Ru she’d prefer to keep her mask on during a performance of Ariana Grande’s “Greedy.” It turned out she never actually bothered to learn the words ahead of time.

It really sounded like a quote from RuPaul's Drag Race. LOVE IT HAHA. — 3-O-Ethyl-L-Ascorbic Acid (@dferreira__) November 13, 2020

We imagine pandemic references will start popping up all across television, but a gay sex moment really is special.

Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on ABC.