Tweet claiming men who have too much sex with women are actually gay has everyone talking

A tweet that claims men who have too much sex with too many women are actually “undercover gay” has everyone talking online.
It all started a few days ago, when user @LadeIsPower volunteered his completely unscientific diagnosis to his 28,000 Twitter followers.
“Any man who has an obscene amount of sex with a high number women consistently over years is a potential undercover gay man,” he wrote. “Being a nympho/deviant is the gateway to homosexuality. It’s why a lot of these rappers are gay. Eventually you get so tired of p*ssy you begin to ‘explore’.”
any man who has an obscene amount of sex with a high number women consistently over years is a potential undercover gay man. being a nympho/deviant is the gateway to homosexuality. its why alot of these rappers are gay. eventually you get so tired of pussy you begin to “explore”
Unfortunately, @LadeIsPower did not clarify what constitutes an “obscene amount” or a “high number,” which has left countless men, especially rappers, who previously thought they were straight wondering if maybe they’re actually gay.
Now, we’ve heard a lot of outrageous theories about what makes a person gay, including musical theater, cuddling, recycling, and eating celery, just to name a few. But “too much straight sex” may very well take the cake.
So far, the tweet has received almost 12,000 likes, 2,000 retweets, and 5,000 comments.
And now, the responses…
Now banging other dudes, you see, that is manly and therefore very straight. Straightest thing you can do is bang another dude.
Suprise! EVERYTHING is gay now! There is no escape!!!!
You see, when enveloped for too long in the caves of Feminine chaos, the penis loses its masculine drive and becomes a feminine penis, which is biologically driven to men
It was inevitable that someone was eventually going to tweet “Having sex with women is low key kind of gay.”
This is the worst excuse for “I can’t get laid” that I’ve ever seen 😂😂😂😂😂
There is no “gateway” to homosexuality, even if there was, it definitely wouldn’t be heterosexual sex
Oh, but they don’t stop there…
This absolutely true. It’s why I’m gay now. I think y’all should really practice high levels of abstinence to stay heterosexual. Don’t be like me. PLEASE
The manliest thing you can do is fuck another man.
I think you’ve cracked it. Gay sex is the straightest thing a man can do.
We went in circles and ended up in ancient Rome huh?
2020 strikes again
Conversely, a man who has sex with an absolute train of other men is as straight as it’s possible to be.
New concept Gay Conversation Camp except it’s a Bath House and all the gays have gay sex all the time to make them straight by his logic. They will be so sexed out that they will crave a woman and only a woman.
Mister P
Interesting theory.
yancha
Oh look another Graham post about heterosexual guys being gay…
how come everything this dude writes is the same shit, get over it, some straight guys are indeed straight and they don’t wanna blow you because you have a Penis!
Donston
That tweet overly simplistic (as most tweets are) and was almost homophobic. But there can be some truth to the scenario he put forth. Having a hyper sex drive and having anxious physical attachment to females can sometimes be a hint to being overall homo-leaning. Some of these dudes see women as not much more than living sex dolls, sociological protection and baby holders. But they still overall prefer their same sex. This can sometimes be the case with dudes who constantly hook up with tons of random guys and who have an anxious sexual connection to men. They may still ultimately have more hetero passions, affections, emotional longing, romantic connections. relationship fulfillment.
The tweet by itself is basic, but people shouldn’t dismiss his perspective entirely. Lets not forget George Michael going to therapy because he kept hooking up with tons of random women. As I’ve said quite a few times on here, sexual behaviors and identities often do not tell the full story.
Mister P
Looking at you Leo DiCaprio
Kieran
The word homophobia first appeared in print in an article written for the May 23, 1969, edition of the American pornographic magazine Screw, in which the word was used to refer to heterosexual men’s fear that others might think they are gay.