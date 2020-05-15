Tweet claiming men who have too much sex with women are actually gay has everyone talking

A tweet that claims men who have too much sex with too many women are actually “undercover gay” has everyone talking online.

It all started a few days ago, when user @LadeIsPower volunteered his completely unscientific diagnosis to his 28,000 Twitter followers.

“Any man who has an obscene amount of sex with a high number women consistently over years is a potential undercover gay man,” he wrote. “Being a nympho/deviant is the gateway to homosexuality. It’s why a lot of these rappers are gay. Eventually you get so tired of p*ssy you begin to ‘explore’.”

any man who has an obscene amount of sex with a high number women consistently over years is a potential undercover gay man. being a nympho/deviant is the gateway to homosexuality. its why alot of these rappers are gay. eventually you get so tired of pussy you begin to “explore” — Lade (@LadeIsPower) May 13, 2020

Unfortunately, @LadeIsPower did not clarify what constitutes an “obscene amount” or a “high number,” which has left countless men, especially rappers, who previously thought they were straight wondering if maybe they’re actually gay.

Now, we’ve heard a lot of outrageous theories about what makes a person gay, including musical theater, cuddling, recycling, and eating celery, just to name a few. But “too much straight sex” may very well take the cake.

So far, the tweet has received almost 12,000 likes, 2,000 retweets, and 5,000 comments.

And now, the responses…

Now banging other dudes, you see, that is manly and therefore very straight. Straightest thing you can do is bang another dude. — delerium semens (@EddieVader4) May 14, 2020

Suprise! EVERYTHING is gay now! There is no escape!!!! — mortgage! | 🗡 | ACAB | (@VVIDE_EYES) May 14, 2020

You see, when enveloped for too long in the caves of Feminine chaos, the penis loses its masculine drive and becomes a feminine penis, which is biologically driven to men — Jangles ScienceLad (@sjwdebates) May 14, 2020

It was inevitable that someone was eventually going to tweet “Having sex with women is low key kind of gay.” — Flamin’ Hot Cheetos Rasp (@SeanRMoorhead) May 14, 2020

This is the worst excuse for “I can’t get laid” that I’ve ever seen 😂😂😂😂😂 — diet coke queen (@escaped_ferret) May 14, 2020

There is no “gateway” to homosexuality, even if there was, it definitely wouldn’t be heterosexual sex — catherine 🏳️‍🌈 (@pan_demigoddess) May 14, 2020

Oh, but they don’t stop there…

This absolutely true. It’s why I’m gay now. I think y’all should really practice high levels of abstinence to stay heterosexual. Don’t be like me. PLEASE — Kenneil Rowell, M.S. (@Kenneilreal) May 14, 2020

The manliest thing you can do is fuck another man. I think you’ve cracked it. Gay sex is the straightest thing a man can do. — Chuck E. Fuxabunch (@fuxabunch) May 14, 2020

We went in circles and ended up in ancient Rome huh? — classy boujie ratchet😽💩💩 (@Quigons_miss) May 14, 2020

2020 strikes again — Adam Lash (@newfoundmass) May 14, 2020

Conversely, a man who has sex with an absolute train of other men is as straight as it’s possible to be. — Ian Rennie (@theangelremiel) May 14, 2020

New concept Gay Conversation Camp except it’s a Bath House and all the gays have gay sex all the time to make them straight by his logic. They will be so sexed out that they will crave a woman and only a woman. — TaterTHOT 🥔 – Matt Farnworth 🏳️‍🌈👨🏼‍🔬💾🍺 (@matticusmaximus) May 14, 2020

Related: Woman confronts gay best friend for sleeping with her boyfriend in dramatic TikTok video