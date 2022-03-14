Unemployable homophobe Stacey Dash reportedly cast in new reality series and this is gonna be messy

Former actress/Fox News commentator Stacey Dash hasn’t worked in years, but rumor has it she just landed a spot on a new BET reality series.

The 55-year-old’s last acting gig was playing anti-abortion activist Mildred Fay Jefferson in 2020’s Roe V. Wade. The conservative propaganda film also featured Jon Voight, Joey Lawrence, Milo Yiannopoulos, and the My Pillow guy, and was a critical and commercial bomb.

“College Hill” originally aired on BET from 2004 to 2009 and chronicled the lives of students attending historically Black colleges and universities. According to the Houston Chronicle, the series is being rebooted. But instead of featuring actual students, the new season will feature celebrities, none of whom attended HBCUs, as they immerse themselves in college life, taking classes, and even participating in things like cheerleading and athletics.

Among the rumored cast are at least two queer celebs–New Orleans’ music legend Big Freedia and bisexual rapper DreamDoll–plus NBA star Lamar Odom, Real Housewife NeNe Leakes, and hip hop singer Ray J, who have all reportedly been spotted by students at Texas Southern University.

Oh, and Dash. She’s also been seen trolling around campus. Ugh.

Dash, who has been divorced four times and arrested at least once, was a vocal Trump supporter and Fox News contributor from 2014 until 2016. During that time she made all kinds of inflammatory statements about LGBTQ people, including suggesting trans people pee “in the bushes” rather than use public restrooms and blaming Barack Obama for the Pulse massacre.

She was also accused of calling Russell Simmons’ daughter a “d*ke,” although Dash has denied this.

Last October, she went on Dr. Oz’s show to blame her past bigotry on a secret addiction to Vicodin, claiming she was taking “18 to 20 pills a day” at one point and, therefore, not herself.

“I lost everything,” she said, claiming to have blown through “about five to ten grand” a month on pills before adding, “I’m not homophobic. I’m not racist. I was just angry, and it benefited me.”

During the sit-down, Dash never actually uttered the words “I’m sorry” when talking about her past statements on LGBTQ people.

Today I shared my biggest secret with @DrOz. Thank you to all of my dearest friends & family for your support.#TheDrOzShow has allowed me to share with others what God has done for me over the last 5 years. Tune into #DrOz here https://t.co/vRyjS3MwGU pic.twitter.com/nKhcEMCVgf — Stacey DASH (@staceydash) October 14, 2021

Since then, she has continued her little rebrand on social media. In addition to regularly professing her deep love of the lord, she recently took to TikTok to share a list of all the things she hates, which includes liars, intolerance, “fake people”, and the Devil.

No word yet on when the rumored new season of “College Hill” might air.

