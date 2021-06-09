Val Demings announces she’s running for Senate and we’re pretty sure Marco Rubio just wet the bed

Did you hear that? It was the sound of Marco Rubio wetting the bed after Val Demings announced she’ll be challenging him for his Senate seat in 2022.

“Unlike some in Washington, I never tired of standing up for what I believe is right,” Demings said in a video announcing her candidacy this morning. “Because no one is above the law.”

I'm running for U.S. Senate because I will never tire of standing up for what is right. Never tire of serving Florida. Never tire of doing good. Join my campaign today: https://t.co/rHVPBuSzKU pic.twitter.com/HuWB80Mrxh — Val Demings (@valdemings) June 9, 2021

In addition to being an all-around badass, Demings is a fierce LGBTQ ally.

Last year, she introduced a bill in the House of Representatives to end the discriminatory ban against LGBTQ blood donors, calling the practice “archaic.”

In 2019, she co-sponsored the Equality Act, saying in a tweet, “Our past is so ugly in this area. We should all be trying to make it right. The #EqualityAct will protect #LGBTQ people from discrimination in housing, employment, education, and more.”

For some reason we cannot seem to get past tearing down people who are different than us. Our past is so ugly in this area. We should all be trying to make it right. The #EqualityAct will protect #LGBTQ people from discrimination in housing, employment, education, and more. — Rep. Val Demings (@RepValDemings) April 2, 2019

And in 2018, she gave a truly inspiring speech at the HRC’s annual Time to Thrive Youth Conference, where she took the room to church as she spoke about the importance of celebrating our authentic selves.

Rubio, on the other hand, opposes same-sex marriage, non-discrimination protections for LGBTQ people, and gender neutral bathrooms. He also voted against Pete Buttigieg being the first out Secretary of Transportation and Rachel Levin being the first openly trans assistant secretary for health. Oh, and he has a 0% rating with the HRC.

If she wins her party’s nomination, Demings will likely face an uphill battle, however. Democrats haven’t been doing great in Florida that last few election cycles. Trump carried the state in both 2016 and 2020 and last year two Democrats lost two House seats in the Miami area after flipping them just two years earlier.

Still, the former Orlando police chief and a rising star among Democrats would make a formidable opponent. And given the way she handled Jim Jordan like a total boss when he tried interrupting her on the House floor back in April, we’re 100% sure Rubio’s not looking forward to potentially standing next to her on a debate stage in what will doubtless be a very closely watched race.

It's interesting to see my colleagues on the other side of the aisle support the police when it's politically convenient to do so, but not when police officers who protect us every day here at the Capitol were fighting for their lives because of the Big Lie. @HouseJudiciary pic.twitter.com/x9i9LO5AAi — Rep. Val Demings (@RepValDemings) April 20, 2021

Here’s what folx on Twitter are saying about Demings’ campaign announcement this morning…

Future Florida Senator Val Demings just declared her campaign to defeat Marco Rubio! — Grant Stern is fully vaccinated (@grantstern) June 9, 2021

The moment Marco Rubio heard Val Demings has entered the race pic.twitter.com/wYQZl7lQ3t — GeorgiaPeach ??????? (@ChrisFromGA68) June 9, 2021

Val Demings is running against Marco Rubio, that gives me hope. — Mayo (@MayoIsSpicyy) June 9, 2021

I will never tire of supporting Val Demings because she’s ferocious & she’ll crush Liddle Marco like the traitorous bug he is #BlackWomenLead @valdemings https://t.co/vlIxJ1fokF — Tara Dublin Is Vaccinated AF (@taradublinrocks) June 9, 2021

Val Demings is going to make Marco Rubio pay for all of his sins. — TheSadTruth? (@ReportsDaNews) June 9, 2021

What have you done today to help Val Demings defeat Marco Rubio? — Chris Hahn (@ChristopherHahn) June 9, 2021

Good time to remind everyone that Marco Rubio believes people should be forced to have their rapists’ babies and Val Demings does not. — The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) June 9, 2021

Marco Rubio is going to need more than a daily Bible passage tweet to beat Val Demings next year — Daniel Uhlfelder (@DWUhlfelderLaw) June 9, 2021

Go get ’em, Ma’am. — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) June 9, 2021

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.