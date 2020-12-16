WATCH: Broadway all-stars deliver stunning ‘Georgia on My Mind’ video for runoff election

A stellar group of Broadway talent has banded together for a recording of “Georgia on My Mind” to support Stacy Abrams’ Fair Fight organization to get out the vote ahead of the Georgia Senate runoff election on January 5.

Appearing in the who’s-who video are Audra McDonald, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Josh Gad, Idina Menzel, Billy Porter, Phillipa Soo, Jenna Ushkowitz, Vanessa Williams, Ben Platt, Rosie Perez, Bernadette Peters, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Danielle Brooks, and more.

The stakes of the election are high — it will determine whether the Democratic or Republican parties assume control of the Senate as President-elect Joe Biden takes office. The video seeks to raise funds and awareness of Fair Fight’s goal of making sure every Georgia voter has the resources and information needed to cast a ballot.

Anyone wishing to buy the single can find it at BroadwayRecords.com.

Watch: