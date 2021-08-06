WATCH: Daniel Radcliffe gives off super-gay ‘Rocky Horror’ vibes in assless chaps

Actor Daniel Radcliffe shows off his burlesque skills in a new clip from Miracle Workers, the new anthology comedy about the American Old West.

The new season, titled Oregon Trail, sees the actor step into the role of the up-tight Reverend Brown, a preacher that teams with outlaw Benny the Teen (Steve Buscemi) and prairie wife Prudence Aberdeen (Geraldine Viswanathan) to traverse America in the 1840s. Benny and Prudence tease the Reverend about being too uptight, which inspires him to drink a copious amount of snake oil. Things get silly from there.

“Daniel was excited about the idea of the dance sequence as soon as we pitched it to him,” showrunners Daniel Mirk and Robert Padnick told Entertainment Weekly. “He developed the dance with a choreographer and practiced it extensively on his own time, and obviously his hard work paid off because the routine is amazing.”

That routine sees Radcliffe donning assless chaps and bumping & grinding to a dance mix of “She’ll Be Coming ‘Round the Mountain.” We can’t help but think of Dr. Frank-N-Furter of The Rocky Horror Picture Show while we watch Radcliffe dance.

Have a look. Miracle Workers: Oregon Trail is available now to stream from TBS.