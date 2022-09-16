WATCH: Evan Peters stars in Ryan Murphy’s unflinching look at a notorious gay serial killer

“The true-crime story of a gay serial killer played by Evan Peters.” If that phrase doesn’t scream “RYAN MURPHY!,” we don’t know what does.

Yes, the über-prolific producer/writer/director is firmly back in his wheelhouse with a Netflix series about the notorious Jeffrey Dahmer, the confusingly multi-titled DAHMER- Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. (Seriously, why does it have to say “Dahmer” twice?)

The project reunites Murphy with longtime American Horror Story pillar Peters in the titular role, donning wireframe glasses to play the coldblooded cannibal who frequently lured gay men back to his apartment to kill them.

Dahmer rose to infamy after the revelation that he had murdered and eaten at least 17 men between 1978 and 1991. Monster is said to be largely told from the point of view of his victims.

Suffice to say, it’s likely going to be a tough watch. But it sounds like Murphy and Co. have more on their mind that just forcing us to watch Dahmer’s gruesome killing spree. Per the official synopsis, the miniseries “exposes these unconscionable crimes, centered around the underserved victims and their communities impacted by the systemic racism and institutional failures of the police that allowed one of America’s most notorious serial killers to continue his murderous spree in plain sight for over a decade.”

Also featured are Richard Jenkins (Step Brothers) and Penelope Ann Miller (Kindergarten Cop) as Dahmer’s parents, Molly Ringwald (Pretty In Pink) as his stepmother, and the great Niecy Nash (Reno 911!) as Glenda Cleveland, his suspicious neighbor. Longtime Murphy collaborator Ian Brennan is among the show’s Executive Producers, as is Janet Mock, who was also set to write and direct episodes.

Though the project was announced back in 2020, Netflix just announced that the series is coming sooner than anyone thought. All episodes of DAHMER- Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story are set to premiere on September 21.

Watch the first full trailer below: