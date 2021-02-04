WATCH: “Ex-gay” QAnon queen’s ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ audition tape resurfaces

Kevin Whitt is not having a good week.

The “ex-gay” and former Republican field organizer got sacked from his job earlier this week after social media posts of him participating in the January 6 Capitol insurrection surfaced. Now, he’s suffered another blow: video of Whitt auditioning for RuPaul’s Drag Race has surfaced online.

The very choppy video in question runs about 12 minutes, and features Whitt in and out of drag sharing details of his life. He describes his profession as a hairdresser and make-up artist.

“I love beautiful people and beautiful things,” Whitt says in the footage. “That’s why I do hair.”

Later, as his drag persona, Dominique O’Hara Skyy, Whitt tells a bit of his life story.

Related: “Ex-Gay” GOP staffer fired for participation in Capitol insurrection

“I started dressing in drag when I was about 15 years old,” Whitt explains. “I started performing in drag when I was about 21…When I started doing drag, what I wanted to portray was the real look of a woman, the art of female illusion. I believe we should look like women, not clowns.”

“The reason drag is important to me and is an important part of my life,” Whitt says later in the video, “is that drag is like therapy for me, and hey, it’s not like I have to pay a therapist. It gives me something to look forward to.”

“Whenever I’m in drag, I feel very powerful, very in control,” he adds. “I just feel like I don’t care what anyone says about me or anyone thinks about me. None of that matters at the time. All that matters is that I’m having fun. I’m doing what I love.”

Whitt then goes on to show off some of his favorite drag looks, including Tracey Turnblad from Hairspray (whom he describes as a “sexy schoolgirl”), a goth girl in a fishnet mask, a woman in an evening gown, and a woman in a high collar Avant-garde dress. The video also shows Whitt lipsynching to songs by Kesha, the Hairspray soundtrack, and RuPaul.

Apparently, RuPaul and his fellow Drag Race producers felt Dominique O’Hara Skyy needed a bit more refinement. Whitt was not chosen for the show.

Since his drag days, Whitt, who has also described himself as “ex-transgender,” has gone on to become a QAnon enthusiast, pushing the so-called “Pizzagate” conspiracy theory. He’s also endorsed the white supremacist group The Proud Boys.

Given the choice between Whitt’s personas, we’d take the unrefined Dominique O’Hara Skyy over Whitt the conspiracy nut any day.

Kevin, if you’re reading this: it’s not too late to get back into those heels.