WATCH: Fake husbands have to keep their sham marriage straight—er, gay—in this comedic web series

Image Credit: ‘A Marriage Of Inconvenience,’ Dekkoo

It’s been less than a decade since same-sex marriage was legalized on a national level—and now we live in a world where two mis-matched gay men have to pretend to be married to keep up their cover in the Witness Protection Program.

Ah, we’ve come so far!

If the above scenario sounds like it was ripped right out of a sitcom, that’s because it is. Specifically, it’s the premise of Marriage Of Inconvenience, a new comedic webseries coming to gay streaming destination Dekkoo next month.

From writer-director-star Jason T. Gaffney, the series follows the lives of Owen (Gaffney) and Franklin (David Allen Singletary), two gay men who have nothing in common—except that they’re gay. Oh, and that they’re both in the Witness Protection Program.

Due to your classic bureaucratic tomfoolery, the pair are forced to take on new identities and new lives, pretending to be a happily married couple in order to stay hidden from some shady characters who want them dead. Um, yikes!

Image Credit: ‘A Marriage Of Inconvenience,’ Dekkoo

But, first and foremost, Marriage Of Inconvenience is a comedy, one that harkens back to classics like The Odd Couple, wringing laughs out of Owen and Franklin’s inability to see eye-to-eye on… pretty much anything.

Of course, as time goes on, a little bit of Stockholm Syndrome sets in—or is there a real spark between them? Either way, the two will have to keep up appearances if they want to be sure their pasts don’t catch up with them.

Boasting a queer majority cast and crew, Gaffney’s series was a labor of love, one which he hopes will make audiences laugh and think:

“The idea that these two total opposites can learn to have an open mind, listen to one another, and unite for the common good,” he says in a press statement. “We should all endeavor for such enlightenment.”

Marriage Of Inconvenience debuts April 6, exclusively on Dekkoo. You can watch the webseries’ trailer below: