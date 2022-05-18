WATCH: The first “Queer as Folk” trailer is here and very queer

Last week we learned that the new Queer as Folk, which will be set in New Orleans, was partly inspired by the Pulse nightclub tragedy. Now that the first full trailer has been officially released, we can see exactly how a Pulse-like attack at the fictional Babylon nightclub fits in with the story.

The new show, set to debut on Peacock June 9, reimagines the American version of the series that debuted in 2000 but in a modern context. As developed by Stephen Dunn, it will focus on the issues facing a diverse group of LGBTQ friends. Russell T. Davies, who produced the American version and created the original British version of the show, will also executive produce.

Jesse James Keitel, Johnny Silby, Fin Argus, Devin Way, CG, and Ryan O’Connell star, with Juliette Lewis, Kim Cattrall, Lukas Gage, and Nyle DiMarco all appear in recurring roles as well.

Watch:

“Like most queer ‘90s kids, I had a unique relationship with the original Queer as Folk,” said series creator, executive producer, writer and director Stephen Dunn. “Growing up, I was desperate for any sort of connection with people like me. It was the first time I really felt seen. The show offered a new paradigm – one where we could accept and celebrate queer love, families, and communities on a global stage. It was truly iconic. I am honored that Russell T. Davies, the creator of the original series, entrusted me to continue this legacy.”

Davies’ original Queer as Folk, set in Manchester, was commissioned by Channel 4 and ran from 1999 to 2000. The Showtime update, set in Pittsburgh, ran from 2000 to 2005.

Peacock’s Queer As Folk premieres June 9.