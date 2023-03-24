WATCH: Gay college athletes sing their hearts out in this sexy, original movie musical

Image Credit: ‘Good Enough: A Modern Musical,’ Spoltz Productions

If you liked High School Musical‘s “Get’cha Head In The Game” musical number, but thought it should be even more gay, have we got the movie for you!

But, seriously, Good Enough: A Modern Musical has more to offer than just cute guys singing in basketball shorts (though there’s plenty of that, too): It’s a steamy gay romance, it’s a relatable story about coping with imposter syndrome, and it’s a vehicle for some catchy, original pop/R&B songs.

From first-time feature filmmaker Mike Spears, Good Enough follows the intermingling lives of college seniors Jamal (Jay Towns) and Trevor (Trey Mendlik), who come from very different worlds.

They think they have their futures figured out until their whirlwind romance has them questioning everything. This goes especially for Jamal, a college basketball star who’s on track to become the next great athlete—at least that’s what everybody tells him. But he can’t help but wonder: Is he good enough?

As their romance heats up, their personal lives get more complicated, and Jamal and Trevor find themselves singing their way through their feelings—naturally! Take, for instance, the sex jam “Spell On Me,” a number that’s giving Britney Spears’ “Stronger” video, but make it gay.

A movie musical is an ambitious undertaking for any filmmaker, not to mention a first-time director, but Spears committed himself 110% to bringing this story to life. He shares with Queerty that the film is very close to his heart; “It’s a reminder to myself that I can achieve great things.”

Spears also hopes the film’s message will be empowering to both the LGBTQ+ community and beyond: “I want to encourage people to embrace their unique selves and to recognize that their worth is not defined by external standards or the opinions of others.”

Considering he’s always been passionate about songwriting and producing music, the decision to make Good Enough into a musical was a no-brainer, so Spears got to work on all of the original songs you’ll hear in the movie.

As he sees it, music is a “powerful tool” that lets us communicate when our words fail us. “What [Jamal and Trevor] can’t easily explain with spoken words, they somehow build the courage and become more vulnerable in song.

After hitting the festival scene last year, Good Enough: A Modern Musical is finally available to audiences everywhere via Amazon Prime Video, where it can be digitally rented or purchased.

Check out the film’s latest trailer below: