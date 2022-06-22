WATCH: A gay conversion camp gets slashed to bits in first trailer for queer horror ‘They/Them’

In the grand tradition of slasher movies, Peacock’s upcoming horror They/Them takes us to summer camp. But this isn’t your typical retreat filled with hot and bothered teens—it’s a gay conversion camp. And while that’s a horrifying enough prospect as is, these young queers have no idea what’s in store for them.

Therein lies the (blood-covered) hook of Academy Award-nominated writer John Logan’s directorial debut, the latest feature to mix scares and social commentary from modern horror maestros Blumhouse Productions (the studio who made Get Out, The Invisible Man, and more).

Pronounced “they-slash-them,” the film follows a group of LGBTQ individuals who—mostly against their will—arrive at Whistler Camp, a woodland conversion retreat that aims to scare them straight. Kevin Bacon stars as the disquieting camp counselor, Owen Whistler, who greets his campers with a smile and offers up that “this is a safe space.”

Of course, if They/Them‘s first teaser trailer is any indication, Whistler Camp is anything but safe.

The all-too-brief clip has some fun with the film’s “slash” motif, giving us a number of quick, side-by-side glances of life at the camp. Yes, there’s dancing and Tug-o-war and longing lakeside glances, but then there’s also murder, mayhem, and an eerie, masked skeletal figure who is really freaking us out.

We also gay a peek of much of our cast in action, like Carrie Preston (Claws) as Owen’s therapist wife, Cora, and Anna Chlumsky (Veep) as the camp’s new medic, Molly. The campers are played by an exciting ensemble of up-and-coming queer talent, including Theo Germaine (Work In Progress), Quei Tanm (Dear White People), Austin Crute (Booksmart), Monique Kim (What/If), Cooper Koch (Swallowed), and more.

They/Them will debut exclusively on peacock on August 5. You can watch its new teaser below.