WATCH: The gayest sketch on SNL just happened to be the most hilarious

Bowen Yang delivered an instantly iconic performance on Saturday Night Live over the weekend as the ice berg that sunk the Titanic.
No longer must we debate what that ice berg would be like if it were a person, because now we know — a pop queen.
Appearing on “Weekend Update” to promote his new “hyperpop EDM nu-disco fantasia” album, titled “Music,” Yang’s Titanic Iceberg stole the show.
Addressing the berg’s cultural legacy, Yang explained: “That was a really long time ago. I’ve done a lot of reflecting to try and move past it. It’s one very small part me, but there’s so much going on beneath the surface that you can’t see.”
But when Colin Jost presses him to talk about the defining event, Titanic Iceberg’s true feelings come out:
“First of all, you came to where I live and you hit me. It was midnight. I was chilling. And then I hear this Irish cacophony behind me.”
“And before I turn around and go, like, what? Half my ass is gone, which was my best feature. And I’m literally injured but all anybody cares about is that like, 40 or 50 people died or whatever.”
Watch below, where you’ll also get to hear a snippet from the album you won’t want to miss:
The episode delivered another queer standout as host Carey Mulligan and Kate McKinnon explored the latest “Lesbian Period Drama”:
And much ado has been made about musical guest Kid Kudi’s wardrobe choice, which was later explained to be an homage to Kurt Cobain:
Kurt Cobain was a precious soul. During a time that it was popular to shame things that went against society’s idea of normal, Kurt embraced them and advocated for them. Kid Cudi paid homage by doing the same thing. I truly LOVE to see it. pic.twitter.com/KD94wQ8ROe
— Dedee ? (@thoughtfulbae) April 11, 2021
4 Comments
SarcasaticMisanthrope
Probably the dissenting view here, but I have not found Bowen Yang to be funny.
Fahd
Yang is funny.
Mr. Stadnick
This was actually funny for most of the sketch an upgrade!
Kangol2
Bowen Yang’s Iceberg was hilarious, the “Lesbian Period Drama” skit made me burst out laughing more than once, and cutie KId Cudi deserves praise for his fashion daring, new songs and honoring Kurt Cobain.