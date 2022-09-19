WATCH: Grab hold of something, because this erotic camp fantasy is one wild ride

Nothing like a group of sadistic, leather-clad greasers to spice up the old marriage, eh?

After taking international film festivals by storm, director Amanda Kramer’s neon-hued erotic camp fantasy Please Baby Please is finally heading to a theater near you and, well, you’ve just got to see it to believe it.

For couple Suze (Birdman‘s Andrea Riseborough) and Arthur (Henry Melling, a.k.a. Harry Potter‘s Dudley Dursley), life’s got no gas—at least not until they encounter a neighborhood biker gang who really revs their engines.

The genderqueer gang goes by the name of The Young Gents—they’re like West Side Story‘s Jets, but with a BDSM fetish. Among them is Teddy (The Neon Demon‘s Karl Glusman), a particularly alluring greaser who really rattles Arthur’s cage, awakening a latent gay desire deep within.

Meanwhile, The Young Gents’ presence unleashes Suze’s inner dom-daddy, as she tries to grab hold of the reins for once in her life.

Oh, and did we mention the whole thing’s a musical? And screen legend Demi Moore and alt-comedy icon Cole Escola make cameos?

Yes, Please Baby Please is one wild, unpredictable ride that can be difficult to describe. Buts the official synopsis puts it: “Visionary filmmaker Amanda Kramer pegs the hetero hellscape of the 1950s in a witty, syncopated riff that plays like a high camp emission from your wildest dreams—bathed in silk, sweat, and bisexual lighting.”

We’re sold.

Please Baby Please opens in theaters on October 28. Head to the official film site for more info, and check out the trailer below: