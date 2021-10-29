WATCH: Keiynan Lonsdale pays an uber-sexy tribute to the queer disco gods

Anyone needing a sick dance track to usher in the Halloween weekend, take heed: Keiynan Lonsdale just dropped his latest video, a steamy, stylish ode to dance titled “Gods of the Disco.”

The video finds Lonsdale and his friends (including a cameo by Nelson Moses Lassiter) hanging at an old-school Hollywood glam dance club. Lonsdale busts out his best Michael Jackson moves to a disco beat in an effort to get the too-cool-to-dance club-goers to join him on the dance floor.

“‘Gods of the Disco’ has become my pump-up song whenever I need to get myself right to go out to the club,” Lonsdale says of the tune. “The music gives me the vibes I need and puts me in the mood to have a great time, even if beforehand I am wrapped up on the couch like a well-behaved grandpa. And It works every time because that was the intention.”

We can’t wait to test it for ourselves. “Gods of the Disco” is Lonsdale’s latest single following the release of his debut album, Rainbow Boy, last year. The multi-hypenate can also currently be seen in the TV series Eden and will next appear in the film My Fake Boyfriend.

Crank the volume, and get ready to bust a move.