WATCH: Murray Bartlett shakes his booty and works up a sweat for ‘Physical’

If you slept on Apple TV+’s Physical last year, it’s time to get caught up because season two is coming soon and this time, Murray Bartlett is glistening.

The series stars Rose Byrne as Sheila Rubin, a home fitness pioneer in 1980s San Diego.

Season two picks up just after she’s launched her debut video, “Bodies by Sheila,” and carved a space for herself in the fitness industry. “Torn between loyalty to her husband (Rory Scovel) and the values he represents, and a dangerous attraction to someone else,” she “finds herself having to outrun some fierce new competitors on the road to building a full-fledged fitness empire.”

Related: Murray Bartlett gives intimate details on that ‘White Lotus’ sex scene: “We just played”

Enter Murray Bartlett, stage left.

The White Lotus star joins the cast as Vinnie Green, a competing fitness instructor who thinks he has the late-night infomercial market cornered.

“I control my own name, I control my own business, and no one tells me what to do or say,” he says in the trailer for season 2.

Watch:

The ten-episode season will debut on Friday, June 3, with a new episode every Friday.