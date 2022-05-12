WATCH: Murray Bartlett shakes his booty and works up a sweat for ‘Physical’

If you slept on Apple TV+’s Physical last year, it’s time to get caught up because season two is coming soon and this time, Murray Bartlett is glistening.
The series stars Rose Byrne as Sheila Rubin, a home fitness pioneer in 1980s San Diego.
Season two picks up just after she’s launched her debut video, “Bodies by Sheila,” and carved a space for herself in the fitness industry. “Torn between loyalty to her husband (Rory Scovel) and the values he represents, and a dangerous attraction to someone else,” she “finds herself having to outrun some fierce new competitors on the road to building a full-fledged fitness empire.”
Enter Murray Bartlett, stage left.
The White Lotus star joins the cast as Vinnie Green, a competing fitness instructor who thinks he has the late-night infomercial market cornered.
“I control my own name, I control my own business, and no one tells me what to do or say,” he says in the trailer for season 2.
The ten-episode season will debut on Friday, June 3, with a new episode every Friday.
charmin88
I wish it was on Netflix I REFUSE to be paying for all these streaming apps like cable. The whole purpose of not having cable. They want you to get hulu, hbo max, Disney plus, Netflix, apple tv, Amazon prime etc. I only have 2 of those and I only pay 20 dollars a month and that is were it stays for me. Back on topic though it looks like a fun show though. Maybe it might venture over to Netflix oneday.
Fname Optional Lname
word
Tim44309
So completely agree! It’s such a racket…People should be able to buy the shows they want a la carte…it’s crazy! I will read a review that interests me, then discover it’s on a streaming service I do not have….
Walking the Dog
My plan is to subscribe to one streaming service at a time, binge everything worth watching, and then drop it and switch.
inbama
If I were straight, Rose Byrne would be my number one crush. I’ve loved her since that heartbreaking 2009 film “Adam” where Hugh Dancy plays an Asperger’s sufferer who becomes involved with her.
As for Mr. Bartlett, he was absolutely magnificent in “The White Lotus” – hilarious and hot at the same time.