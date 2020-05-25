WATCH: Older gay men remembering their beloved past pets is beautiful

The latest video from Into’s ‘Old Gays’ video series is a real tear-jerker. It features regular contributors Bill Lyons, Jessay Martin, Robert E. Reeves and Michael ‘Mick’ Peterson.

In the video, the men are presented with old photos of their late pets. They are asked to identify the pets and who they belonged to.

Robert recalls his dad’s hunting dogs, and his beloved black labrador, Sheba, so-named because she was “a little black queen.” He says she provided him with great comfort and companionship at a time when he was “expecting to die within a short period of time, and I think her spirit coming into my life may have saved my life.”

Related: Gus Kenworthy has something to say… about eating dogs

Mick wells up recalling his dogs, Hanna and Rocky. He says he thinks about the latter every day, even though Rocky died around 15 years ago. He firmly believes Rocky will be waiting for him on the other side when his time is up.

Jessay remembers Tia, who he also misses greatly: “That was my child. I wish I had her now.”

Bill is the only one who appears not to have owned a cat or dog. “I prefer human animals,” he says, to the amusement of the others. He does say he used to own a big fish tank, but the fish “died too quickly” for him to have any photos of them.

The video ends with the men being presented with a puppy each to hold for a short while, with Mick joking, “You better take it away soon because I’ll bond.” They also offer advice to pet owners and remind people thinking of getting a dog to consider adopting one from a rescue center.

Related: Older gays reflect on thirsty photos of their younger selves