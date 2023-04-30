WATCH: The best LGBTQ+ movie trailers that dropped in April 2023

Image Credit: ‘Love In Country’

April showers brought a torrential downpour of exciting, gay movie trailers that have us excited for the weeks ahead—in the words of Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande, “Rain. On. Me.”

Throughout the past month, we saw new previews for all sorts of up-and-coming queer entertainment, everything from a dance film set on Fire Island to the gay war movie to what is, quite frankly, our most anticipated blockbuster of the summer.

To help you stay ahead of it all, we’ve assembled this rundown the best and gayest trailers that hit the internet throughout April, with reminders of when and where you can watch. Check them all out below and mark your calendars accordingly!

Daytripper

Multi-hyphenate ballet legend James Whiteside dips his pointe shoes in the filmmaking world for this gorgeous art piece, which transports audiences to Fire Island and follows the rush of romance from a weekend fling—or is it something more? Free of dialogue, this sexy love story plays out through modern dance and will make you eager to hit the beaches of the Pines this summer.

The film is now available to watch for free via the All Arts platform.

Love In Country

It’s been reported that, during the Vietnam War, the Army was so short on personnel that they allowed gay men to serve, despite the fact that homosexuality was not permitted at the time. Indie drama Love In Country imagines what the service might have been like for two gay soldiers, who wind up falling in love while enlisted on a high-stakes mission during the Tet Offensive.

Now available for rental or purchase through Amazon Prime Video, in addition to Tubi, YouTube, and Google Play.

The Eight Mountains

Childhoods friends reunite after years apart when one of them returns to the Italian mountain village of Grana to fix up his family’s vacation home. Though the two come from different worlds and have lived different lives, they pick up right where they left off—and is it just us, or is there a deeper connection brewing between these two? The Eight Mountains is a sweeping and sentimental tale of male friendship.

Now playing in select NYC theaters. The film opens in LA on May 5, with more dates to come.

Muted

The casting department at Netflix sure knows what they’re doing. Manu Ríos and Arón Piper both broke through on a global scale thanks to Spanish-language hit Elite, where they played two-thirds of a steamy polyamorous couple. Now, the actors reunite for the streamer’s new crime thriller which sees them playing opposing forces who have a different kind of fire between them.

Premieres May 19 on Netflix.

The Hole In The Fence

At an all-boys religious summer camp in rural Mexico, a mysterious hole in the property’s chainlink perimeter fence causes concern that someone—or something—has broken in. But that might be the least of everyone’s worries, as the camp-goers rapidly devolve into Lord Of The Flies-like tribalism. From filmmaker Joaquin del Paso, The Hole In The Fence is a gripping send-up of the horrors of toxic masculinity.

Premieres in select LA theaters on May 26 with more dates and cities to come.

Unidentified Objects

A roadtrip movie unlike any other, Unidentified Objects follows Peter, a self-described “college-educated, homosexual dwarf,” as he reluctantly accompanies his flighty neighbor Winona on a trip to the Canadian wilderness, to somewhere she is convinced will be the site of an impending alien visitation. The unlikely pair’s odyssey finds them coming across plenty of unexpected encounters, alien or otherwise.

Comes to select theaters on June 2 and VOD platforms on June 9.

Every Body

From My Name Is Pauli Murray director Julie Cohen comes this stirring investigation into what it means to be intersex in today’s society. In following the lives of three individuals—actor/screenwriter River Gallo (they/them), political consultant Alicia Roth Weigel (she/they), and Ph.D. student Sean Saifa Wall (he/him)—Every Body goes beyond the binary to shine a spotlight on this often overlooked group of the LGBTQ+ community.

In theaters everywhere June 30.

Barbie

Two trailers, a whole army of character posters, and countless leaked set photos in, and Greta Gerwig’s highly anticipated Barbie movie has yet to confirm there will be anything explicitly gay about it, but, come on—look at this thing! The campy performances, the colors and costumes, that joke about two Kens beach-ing each other off? Baby, that’s G-A-Y! And it’s our most anticipated blockbuster of the summer.

In theaters everywhere July 21.