Wentworth Miller quits Prison Break, doesn’t “want to play straight characters”

Actor Wentworth Miller has ruled himself out of appearing in the sixth season of the much-loved drama, Prison Break. He says he doesn’t wish to play straight characters anymore as their stories have been “told (and told).”

There were four seasons of the Fox show between 2005-2008. A rebooted fifth season, Prison Break: Resurrection, landed in 2017, and a sixth season was in development. However, Miller, who played the lead role of Michael Scofield, says he won’t be involved.

Miller, 48, who came out as gay in 2013, took to Instagram on Sunday to announce his decision. Under a blank, white square, he talked of the positive and negative messages he receives. He appreciates the former, but not the latter.

“‘This is my favorite IG account,’ someone wrote in response to a recent post,” Miller began.

“Thank you. I want you to know I saw that. I see the positive comments and DMs (a lot of them anyway). Affectionate. Supportive. Appreciated (by me).

“Obviously there are comments and DMs I appreciate less. Who are these people? On my page? What backwards-ass, Stone Age values country did they crawl out of? The U.S.?

“I won’t be disappearing (too many cool things to repost). The ability to comment likely will.

“I’m not concerned for myself. I can’t be “bullied” in this space. I have too much power. “Delete. Block. Deactivate.” Etc.

“But I take seriously the possibility of queer kids visiting here, recently out of the closet or exploring the idea… I don’t want them exposed to bullshit.

“On a related note… I’m out. Of PB. Officially.

“Not bec of static on social media (although that has centered the issue). I just don’t want to play straight characters. Their stories have been told (and told).

“So. No more Michael. If you were a fan of the show, hoping for additional seasons… I understand this is disappointing. I’m sorry.

“If you’re hot and bothered bec you fell in love with a fictional straight man played by a real gay one…

“That’s your work.” – W.M

Among the first to comment was Dominic Purcell, who co-stars in Prison Break. He plays the brother of Miller’s character.

“It was fun mate. What a ride it was. Fully support and understand your reasoning. Glad you have made this decision for you health and your truth. Keep the posts coming. …. love ya brother.”

Purcell’s comment has had over 25,000 likes. Purcell also posted an Instagram video, which has since been deleted. However, it was screen captured by several fans. He said that without Miller, he would also not be involved with a sixth season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prison Break Türkiye (@prisonbreakofficaltr) on Nov 9, 2020 at 7:52am PST



“Prison Break 6 is not going to happen. I had a long, long talk with Wentworth, and his reasonings as to why he doesn’t want to partake in Prison Break 6 are so honorable and fully legit, and I cannot persuade, nor would I even attempt to persuade him to betray his truth. So, that’s it. 6 is not going to happen. And if it does happen, it’s not going to happen with myself or Wentworth because I’m loyal to Wentworth.”

Another of those to comment on Miller’s posting was Sarah Wayne Callies, who also appears in the show.

“Yesterday @wentworthmiller announced he’s done playing michael scofield because as a gay man he wants to focus on playing gay characters.

“With gratitude for all the work we did together, & with deep love, I’m voicing my support for that choice,” she wrote. “To all the fans, know this: the cast of prison break is a queer-friendly space. we stand with – and among – our friends & family in the LGBTQ+ community with full-throated support for their rights and artistic work. all the time. always.”