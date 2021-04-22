We’ve got the first look at Tony-winner Alice Ripley’s new queer-themed movie

Production of the much-anticipated film version of The Pink Unicorn starring Tony-winning Broadway diva Alice Ripley has kicked off. Queerty managed to nab the first look at Ripley on set.

The Pink Unicorn follows the story of a Texas widow named Trisha whose 14-year-old daughter comes out as genderqueer, and the reaction it inspires in her conservative community and church. Playwright Elise Forier Edie based the book on her own experience with a genderqueer daughter. Alice Ripley had previously starred in the one-woman show in three New York City productions.

Related: WATCH: Nicco Annan’s genderqueer role on ‘P-Valley’ might be the most interesting queer on TV

Director Amy E. Jones will helm the film version of the play. The film marks her debut behind the camera after directing and choreographing a number of regional theatre productions, including one of The Pink Unicorn. Jones’ film version will retain the original stage show’s one-woman format: Ripley will be the only actor to appear on screen.

Alice Ripley became one of Broadway’s most popular leading ladies courtesy of her performances in Sunset Boulevard, The Rocky Horror Show, Side Show and Les Misérables. In 2009, she won the Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical for her performance in Next to Normal.

Shooting on the film begins May 10. A release date in the US is pending.