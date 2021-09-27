change of heart

Woke Liz Cheney would like a round of applause for saying she thinks gay marriage is OK after all

Though the Supreme Court settled this debate half a decade ago, Liz Cheney, a once fierce defender of “traditional marriage,” despite having a married lesbian sister, says same-sex couples deserve the same freedoms as everyone else.

Speaking to 60 Minutes yesterday, Cheney said her past opposition to gay marriage was “wrong.”

“I was wrong,” she conceded. “It’s a very personal issue, and very personal for my family. I believe that my dad was right. And my sister and I have had that conversation.”

“Freedom means freedom for everybody.”

Cheney famously broke with her family on this issue during her failed run for Senate in 2013, during which she opposed marriage equality. Her homophobia caused a rift with her sister, Mary, and her wife, Heather Poe, who took to Facebook to publicly blast her.

“Liz has been a guest in our home, has spent time and shared holidays with our children, and when Mary and I got married in 2012 — she didn’t hesitate to tell us how happy she was for us,” Poe wrote. “To have her now say she doesn’t support our right to marry is offensive to say the least.”

Speaking to 60 Minutes, Cheney said she and her sister have since reconciled, adding, “I love my sister very much.”

But before anyone goes cheering for Cheney suddenly deciding that gAy MaRrIeD pEoPlE dEsErVe FrEeDoM tOo, remember that, as a congresswoman, she holds a 0% rating with the HRC and has solidly opposed LGBTQ rights for years and years.

In fact, just this past February she voted against the Equality Act, the bill seeking to add protections for the LGBTQ community in federal anti-discrimination law.

