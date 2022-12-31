7 times Gay Twitter™ had us cackling our hashtags off this year

Despite Elon’s reckless layoffs and wild hip-fire alterations to the platform, Twitter is still more or less in one piece. Whether it continues to stand or it goes down tomorrow, we can look back on this year’s Gay Twitter moments and have a good Trixie and Katya scream-laugh.

While Mr. Musky goes on tirades against pronouns (to further estrange his own trans daughter), gets booed offstage, and loses his status of “world’s richest man“, we’ll be joking around on the bird app ’til the wings fall off.

As 2022 draws to a close, let’s reminisce on some of our favorite moments:

Burger King Austria saw a franchise in San Francisco put their whoppers in rainbow wrappers for Pride month back in 2014 and decided it wasn’t quite sexually charged enough. The restaurant chain kicked off Pride month ’22 by announcing they’d be selling whoppers with the same bun on either side. Customers could choose to either devour two tops or have their meat be put between two bottom buns. Either way, love won!

Our top picks:

So a regular whopper is a vers king??? — nerdlift 🏳️‍🌈 (@nerdlift) June 3, 2022

Me watching the gays eat either the top or bottom whoppers pic.twitter.com/KnZlHQgzsm — Kyle Oswalt (@KyleO333) June 3, 2022

I love this month. pic.twitter.com/gLGWVcxcJx — Brooke Lynn Hytes (@Bhytes1) June 2, 2022

An account devoted to posting rare photos of former presidents innocently twote out a pic of Dwight D. Eisenhower sitting pretty. We don’t know if it’s the leg cross, the arm draped across the lap, or the show smile, but the gays clocked something immediately. Even Lil Nas X jumped in to call our former Commander in Chief one of the “gworls”.

Our top picks:

Dwight D. Eisenhower untucks in the Interior Illusions Lounge. 19th June, 1945. pic.twitter.com/NcyOvrvX7Z — Tom Zohar (@TomZohar) June 11, 2022

Melody Top Theatre’s Summer Stock Season kicks off with Dwight D. Eisenhower in Cole Porter’s Something For The Boys! https://t.co/HeZvRS8D3n — Marc Bonanni (@BwayGhostlight) June 11, 2022

imperial gworl https://t.co/YauzUz4wpT — i am reading all that (@LilNasX) June 12, 2022

Everybody loves a bit of fruity flavor on their tongue, but whoever was running the skittles account took it a little too far back in June. The account liked a tweet that had tagged them and used a “taste the rainbow” caption — a move that would’ve been harmless if the tweet in question weren’t a pole pic from an OnlyFans model. In the words of Beyoncé, “Somebody’s gettin’ fired!”

Our top picks:

WHICH INTERN IS GETTING FREAKY ON THE COMPANY PAGE pic.twitter.com/ZLbOgSD9VL — ony 🔱 (@onyekasc) June 14, 2022

OH- TASTE THE RAINBOW?? pic.twitter.com/LtxYJh7Axg — Floogle is Forgiveless 🃏 (@FloogleWoogleSr) June 14, 2022

One of the biggest concerns from the gays around the downfall of Twitter has been fretting over how they’ll thirst for the mutuals if the platform dissolves. Sometimes Snapchat and Insta Close Friends and Tumblr aren’t enough! This concern is especially heightened as Twitter added a new private posting feature just this year very much akin to the Close Friends feature. The day the feature widely rolled out was a nude free-for-all.

Our top picks:

twitter gays asking who wants to be on their circle pic.twitter.com/RBpEwcl9im — elliot 😼 (@Ratatwinkie) August 30, 2022

y’all @ these new circle folks pic.twitter.com/P9dehXDLjt — NanRilla (@fernandojrod) August 30, 2022

Spanish transit system Sabadell unveiled their new bus line mascot in September, and he’s oddly cute! Unfortunately, the team was seemingly not familiar enough with gay English slang to avoid naming their new mascot “La Bussí”. The jokes wrote themselves, but the gays certainly helped them along.

Our top picks:

Who need they bussi service expanded https://t.co/fEkzwBpChw — James Medlock (@jdcmedlock) September 23, 2022

I’m only upset they didn’t have it opening a bottle of champagne so I could say “That Bussi is poppin” https://t.co/lxOVM5Zr7g — 💛🤍💜🖤 Warzy Raptor (@WarszawaScream) September 23, 2022

“Bussi” is the most ill-advised public transit promotion since the CTA’s “Come run a train on Chicago” campaign https://t.co/hngdBfddUA — Ed Burmila (@edburmila) September 23, 2022

After some of the folks behind Bros got a tad condescending about people not turning out for their groundbreaking film, a Twitter user issued a challenge to the internet: “Name a queer film more groundbreaking than Bros.” The answers ranged from Paris is Burning to The Babadook, with plenty of hilarious alternatives in between.

Our top picks:

Short-lived Prime Minister Liz Truss had the LGBTQ+ community praying on her downfall from day one due to her shoddy track record on queer rights. Little did folks know how quickly those plans would be answered! Truss lasted a stunning 44 days, the shortest Prime Minister stinit in British history. The gays were just as quick to suggest replacements!

Our top picks:

BREAKING: As Liz Truss is unable to fulfill the duties of her mandate, Coco Montrese will be stepping in to take over the role of Prime Minister for the remainder of her term pic.twitter.com/pEXm1CHUgK — walker (@walkertmiller) October 20, 2022

BREAKING: Alison Hammond announced as new Prime Minister with all 5 of The Saturdays rotating the duties of Deputy PM.

Polling is at an all time high and the pound is 55,000 times stronger than the dollar pic.twitter.com/OCRL8RO4g5 — jack rem x (@jackremmington) October 20, 2022