After leaning hard into homophobia, Casey DeSantis goes radio silent in wake of husband’s campaign reboot

Where in the world is Casey “America’s Karen” DeSantis?

The wife of Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis appears to have gone MIA from the 2024 campaign trail after casting herself as the smiling face of anti-LGBTQ+ activism earlier this month.

Casey kicked off July with a wildly homophobic ad attacking queer people by leaning into the gay groomer narrative and announcing her very own political activist group, Mamas for DeSantis, which has an entire line of merch, including t-shirts, hats, totes, and bumper stickers.

“In America, we’ve witnessed a lot and put up with enough,” Casey says. “We’ve been forced into silence, into compliance, told that we must trust the science. We have been told that we must deny truth, back down, and look the other way.”

“But enough is enough. When you come after our kids, we fight back. Because there’s nothing we won’t do to protect our children.”

We will not allow you to exploit the innocence of our children to advance your agenda.



When you come after our kids, we fight back.



We are no longer silent.



We are united.



We are Mamas for DeSantis.



…and we will elect @RonDeSantis President of the United States.



— Casey DeSantis (@CaseyDeSantis) July 6, 2023

The ad, which drew widespread criticism from Democrats and even some Republicans, including Rep. George Santos and former Trump administration official Richard Grenell, has been pinned to the top of her Twitter page all month long.

A DeSantis staffer once described Mrs. DeSantis as “even more paranoid” than her husband, and for the first half of this month that appeared to be accurate. After releasing that video, she continued promoting “Mamas for DeSantis” and anti-LGBTQ+ sentiment on her social media pages almost obsessively.

What a night in Iowa!



Thank you to all of the friends, mamas, and parents who came out in support of getting @RonDeSantis elected president.



We're united and we're fighting back. pic.twitter.com/sDvZPMpLMO — Casey DeSantis (@CaseyDeSantis) July 7, 2023

Mamas across the nation and across party lines have finally found a fighter who will restore sanity, common sense, and truth to America. A fighter with a backbone who will relentlessly fight for family values, protect the innocence of children, and defend the rights of parents -… pic.twitter.com/CtUNF7YNI5 — Casey DeSantis (@CaseyDeSantis) July 8, 2023

Powerful words from Caitlin Boyle, Vice Chair of the York County chapter of @Moms4Liberty.



Parents have put up with enough. @RonDeSantis will never stop fighting to protect children. pic.twitter.com/z3OI921jR8 — Casey DeSantis (@CaseyDeSantis) July 18, 2023

That is until about 10 days ago, when she seemingly went radio silent.

Coincidentally, that silence comes at the same time her husband’s campaign let go of 38 staffers–nearly one third of his entire operation–in a “reboot” attempt less than two months after it officially launched.

In a statement this week, DeSantis campaign manager Generra Peck said, “Following a top-to-bottom review of our organization, we have taken additional, aggressive steps to streamline operations and put Ron DeSantis in the strongest position to win this primary and defeat Joe Biden.”

“Gov. DeSantis is going to lead the Great American Comeback and we’re ready to hit the ground running as we head into an important month of the campaign.”

We can’t help but wonder if those “additional, aggressive steps” have included clamping down on Mrs. DeSantis’ bigotry. If so, it might be the smartest decision they’ve made thus far.

Despite she and her husband’s attempts to use “wokeness” and LGBTQ+ people as a wedge issue in his campaign, multiple polls show the vast majority of Americans actually support their queer friends, neighbors, colleagues, and family members and don’t want to see them demonized or discriminated against.

Meanwhile, multiple polls also show the vast majority of Republican primary voters don’t want DeSantis to be their party’s nominee in 2024. Two polls released this week showed him barely cracking 10% support nationally.