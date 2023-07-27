After leaning hard into homophobia, Casey DeSantis goes radio silent in wake of husband’s campaign reboot

Where in the world is Casey “America’s Karen” DeSantis?
The wife of Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis appears to have gone MIA from the 2024 campaign trail after casting herself as the smiling face of anti-LGBTQ+ activism earlier this month.
Casey kicked off July with a wildly homophobic ad attacking queer people by leaning into the gay groomer narrative and announcing her very own political activist group, Mamas for DeSantis, which has an entire line of merch, including t-shirts, hats, totes, and bumper stickers.
“In America, we’ve witnessed a lot and put up with enough,” Casey says. “We’ve been forced into silence, into compliance, told that we must trust the science. We have been told that we must deny truth, back down, and look the other way.”
“But enough is enough. When you come after our kids, we fight back. Because there’s nothing we won’t do to protect our children.”
The ad, which drew widespread criticism from Democrats and even some Republicans, including Rep. George Santos and former Trump administration official Richard Grenell, has been pinned to the top of her Twitter page all month long.
A DeSantis staffer once described Mrs. DeSantis as “even more paranoid” than her husband, and for the first half of this month that appeared to be accurate. After releasing that video, she continued promoting “Mamas for DeSantis” and anti-LGBTQ+ sentiment on her social media pages almost obsessively.
That is until about 10 days ago, when she seemingly went radio silent.
Coincidentally, that silence comes at the same time her husband’s campaign let go of 38 staffers–nearly one third of his entire operation–in a “reboot” attempt less than two months after it officially launched.
In a statement this week, DeSantis campaign manager Generra Peck said, “Following a top-to-bottom review of our organization, we have taken additional, aggressive steps to streamline operations and put Ron DeSantis in the strongest position to win this primary and defeat Joe Biden.”
“Gov. DeSantis is going to lead the Great American Comeback and we’re ready to hit the ground running as we head into an important month of the campaign.”
We can’t help but wonder if those “additional, aggressive steps” have included clamping down on Mrs. DeSantis’ bigotry. If so, it might be the smartest decision they’ve made thus far.
Despite she and her husband’s attempts to use “wokeness” and LGBTQ+ people as a wedge issue in his campaign, multiple polls show the vast majority of Americans actually support their queer friends, neighbors, colleagues, and family members and don’t want to see them demonized or discriminated against.
Meanwhile, multiple polls also show the vast majority of Republican primary voters don’t want DeSantis to be their party’s nominee in 2024. Two polls released this week showed him barely cracking 10% support nationally.
20 Comments
Mister P
Jared Kushner told us republicans are easy to fool so look for De Satan to stop with the war on woke and pivot to typical BS like the deficit and cutting taxes. The right always falls for those unkept promises.
Kangol2
He’ll certainly keep up the racist crap, though. He knows who the GQP’s core voters are!
abfab
The Mamas with out the Papas.
These people are nothing but big empty headed assholes.
LumpyPillows
One thing that is really homophobic is convincing femme gay boys that they are girls and then chemically castrating them. But, hey, that’s just me – old fem gay boy.
DeSantis is done – stick a fork in him. He’s too much like Trump and Trump isn’t dead yet, which is a shame.
abfab
Lumpy’s pillows have completely lost all of their feathers. He should date The Pillow Guy. They have so much in common…..
And we’ll let you stick the fork in him….sounds enjoyable.
Bosch
It’s extremely difficult to convince someone to change their identity. You can’t just make someone believe that they’re a girl if they don’t already feel that way.
Otherwise, trans people wouldn’t exist, because society enforces gender conformity.
decrans
Here’s something from the leading Australian LGBTQ+ youth Web site:
“Yes, absolutely! Sexuality, as well as gender, can be incredibly fluid.
I have identified as so many things throughout my life. I was assigned female at birth, I came out as bisexual when I was 14 and then as a lesbian at 15. After a few years I realised that didn’t quite fit right for me either, and I came out as a binary trans man.
I really thought that would be the end of my comings-out, but as I got to know myself better, breathe and expand more, meet other queer people, I felt more and more non-binary and fluid in my gender and sexuality.
Now I identify as non-binary, queer and trans. My relationship with my gender changes over time, and also with the seasons.”
Now, if y’all don’t want people to think gender identity can change like the winds, perhaps it’s time to get your leading organizations on the same page. Otherwise, the vast majority of normal people aren’t going to swallow your bull$hi+ so willingly. That’s just the way things are. (Shrugs)
ZzBomb
@decrans
Citation needed, otherwise you’re just spewing bullsh*t
decrans
You know, there’s this wonderful tool called copy-and-paste. But since you’re too lazy to do that, it’s minus-18.
Mister P
Yes Lump. That would be terrible if that were happening.
abfab
The sharp focus surrounding castration is strange. But hey, what ever floats your boat. Who are we to judge……
woodroad34
Isn’t she about due for a pie in the face? Him, too?
abfab
Way overdue. They ban pastry shops on all the different campaign stops along the way. But not pizza pie shops. He welcomes those and enjoys them all over his fat face.
Kangol2
This rabid little homophobic female GQP badger is probably silent because she sees the tailspin her whiny, fascist, racist, buttplug of a husband is in. When you’ve got a robot like Vivek and a hankyhead like Tim Scott outraising you and beginning to outpoll you, that isn’t a good sign. And Don the Con has already begun eviscerating DeFascist, who keeps doubling down on a culture war MOST Americans, including Floridians, do not want! What a garbage heap these folks keep rolling around in!
Also noteworthy, RFK Jr.’s polling numbers have plummeted among Democrats since his racist, anti-Semitic babble was revealed, but they’re rising among Republicans! Sounds like that party’s turning into a complete inferno!
gcmbeach
It’s interesting how often the most fervently homophobic women from the south are merely beards for their closeted husbands.
Right wing “Christian’s” who spout and shout outrageous bigotry and racism against LGBTQ+ people are always hiding something.
Pedophilia perhaps?
The fact that DeSatan had sex with high-school students he taught b4 he met RaCist KC is clearly being eclipsed by this rant from a woman who also faked breast cancer- ostensibly, so her fat ass husband could get the sympathy vote- is just deplorable.
In the big picture, attacking a minority in this manner reminds me of the attacks southerners wrought on people of color and Latinos. And continue to do so.
Perhaps when the DeSatan’s realize just how much hatred they brought upon themselves, they could defect to Russia and hold hands with Putin and his anti-gay agenda.
She reminds me of a modern day Anita Bryant. Didn’t she die from humiliation when her son came out of the closet? Miss America herself? Miss Florida?
Karma’s a bitch racy KC. Then you evaporate.
I pray your own son’s stay straight for your ego’s sake.
But rebelliousness is synonymous with kids.
I’ve seen a lot of bigoted family’s eating these same sentiments a few years later because their own offspring became what they hated most.
That’s what mental hospital are for. I bet some of them even have White House’s they can pretend they were president and First Lady when inside.
Mack
You can tell a right winger dimwit. They come in and remark about anything and everything EXCEPT what the post is all about, usually right wing BULLSHIT. Descran and Diplomat are perfect example of it, but then again they’re probably the same dimwit.
decrans
I just responded to Lumpy. I get paid by the DeSantis campaign through Blitz Canvassing. But honestly, I simply don’t care. I’m an independent voter. Both ideologies are deranged. (Forty percent of Americans are independent!)
ZzBomb
“When you come after our kids, we fight back. Because there’s nothing we won’t do to protect our children.”
Oh the irony considering they want to bring back child labor. Children need protection from youth pastors, priests, and white republican males.
Mister P
Clearly that is your experience. It is not typical of most people.
mildredspierce
Maybe her dermatologist [email protected] up the Botox and her face is as lopsided as her cerebellum.