“He’s kind of ruined himself”: Kellyanne Conway makes cryptic prediction about Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis

Kellyanne Conway has a message for Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis: You royally effed up with your presidential bid and there’s probably no fixing it so you might as well give up now and go back to Florida where (some) people still like you.

From the very moment he announced he was running for president during that glitchy Twitter Spaces conversation with Elon Musk in late May, DeSantis has struggled with, well, everything.

From bad headlines to even worse poll numbers, awkward interviews to that homophobic ad his wife Casey released that totally backfired, nothing the gay-hating governor does seems to be working.

And even he knows it.

Breaking: Ron DeSantis is letting go of more than 1/3 of his campaign staff. https://t.co/vUYpLyXfiB — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) July 25, 2023

Just last week, it was reported DeSantis was planning a campaign “shake up”. But confidence among GOP insiders in his ability to turn things around is low/practically non existent

Speaking to Martha MacCallum at Fox News on Tuesday, Conway expressed serious doubts over DeSantis’ decision to reboot his campaign just weeks after it formally began. A reboot, she said, is “usually not six weeks after you launch your campaign.”

“You actually don’t reboot while the ink is still wet on your campaign documents,” she explained, adding that no amount of damage control will help DeSantis at this point.

Not just for 2024, but 2028 as well.

“I think he’s kind of ruined himself for 2028,” Conway continued, before zeroing in on DeSantis’ messaging, which she says is flawed. “He does way too much woke and way too much COVID.”

That, she added, might be what his donors want him to focus on, but it’s not what voters are interested in hearing about.

“They want [to talk about] the economy,” Conway said. “It’s the #1 issue. You can’t get around it. Donors don’t decide the nominees, the voters do. The voters decide who our nominees are and who our presidents are.”

Despite DeSantis’ attempts to use “wokeness” and LGBTQ+ people as a wedge issue in his campaign, multiple polls show the vast majority of Americans support their queer friends, neighbors, and family members and don’t want to see them demonized or discriminated against.

In a statement released earlier today, the DeSantis campaign said it has just completed a “top-to-bottom review of our organization” and has let go of a whopping 38 staffers.

“Gov. DeSantis is going to lead the Great American Comeback and we’re ready to hit the ground running as we head into an important month of the campaign,” campaign manager Generra Peck said.

That’s cute. There’s just one teeny tiny problem. In order for DeSantis to have a “comeback”, he first needs to arrive.