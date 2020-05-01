Anderson Cooper announces he’s a dad and shares pics of son, Wyatt

Anderson Cooper has announced that he has become a father. The news anchor made the announcement during last night’s Anderson Cooper 360° on CNN. Cooper began the segment by reflecting upon the challenging times we’re living in.

“It’s been a difficult time in all of our lives and there are certainly many hard days ahead,” the 52-year-old said. “It is, I think, especially important in these times of trouble to try to hold on to moments of joy and moments of happiness. Even as we mourn the loss of loved ones, we’re also blessed with new life and new love.”

He then said he wanted to share some “joyful news” of his own.

“On Monday, I became a father,” he said. “I’ve never actually said that before, out loud, and it still kind of astonishes me. I’m a dad. I have a son, and I want you to meet him.”

He then shared a photo of his baby son on screen.

“This is Wyatt Cooper,” he said. “He is three days old. He is named after my father, who died when I was ten years old. I hope I can be as good a dad as he was.

“My son’s middle name is Morgan,” he continued. “It’s a family name on my mom’s side. I know my mom and dad liked the name Morgan because while I was going through her things recently I found a list they made 52 years ago when they were trying to think of names for me. Wyatt Morgan Cooper. My son.

“He was 7.2 lbs at birth,” he says, becoming emotional, “and he is sweet, and soft, and healthy and I am beyond happy.”

He went on to say, “As a gay kid, I never thought it would be possible to have a child, and I’m grateful for all those who have paved the way, and for the doctors and nurses and everyone involved in my son’s birth.

“Most of all, I am eternally grateful to a remarkable surrogate who carried Wyatt, and watched over him lovingly, and tenderly, and gave birth to him. It is an extraordinary blessing – what she and all surrogates give to families who can’t have children.

“My surrogate has a beautiful family of her own, a wonderfully supportive husband, and kids, and I am incredibly thankful for all the support they have given Wyatt and me. My family is blessed to have this family in our lives.”

Cooper’s news comes after the death from cancer of his mother, Gloria Vanderbilt, last June. His older brother, Carter, took his own life in 1988, aged 23.

Cooper ended by saying, “I do wish my mom and dad and my brother, Carter, were alive to meet Wyatt, but I like to believe they can see him. I imagine them all together, arms around each other, smiling and laughing, happy to know that their love is alive in me and in Wyatt and that our family continues. New life and new love.”

Cooper’s colleague, Brian Seltzer, posted the segment to Twitter.

Welcome Wyatt Morgan Cooper! @AndersonCooper‘s son was born on Monday. New life, new love. pic.twitter.com/L3Af2TtYAq — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) May 1, 2020

At the same time, Cooper also posted a series of images to his Instagram with photos of his baby son.

Among the first to congratulate Cooper was his good friend Andy Cohen, who also became a dad for the first time last year via a surrogate. Cohen’s son, Ben, recently celebrated his first birthday.

“Wyatt Cooper, you couldn’t have come at a better time! I know a friend who can’t wait to meet you!” said Cohen on Instagram.

Beneath Cooper’s Instagram posting, thousands offered further well wishes. Actor Leslie Jordan said, “This warms my heart and I’m so happy for you. Sending you both all my love.”

Fellow news anchor Don Lemon said, “So beautiful Anderson. Congratulations!”, while actress and journalist Kelly Ripa said, “Our hearts are filled with love……as @instasuelos and I and the kids patiently wait for the day that we can meet beautiful Wyatt in person. We love you so much … can’t stop the tears of joy.”