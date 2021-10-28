Another one of Madison Cawthorn’s dumb tweets just blew up in his face

Rep. Madison Cawthorn has once again demonstrated that he just might be the least intelligent U.S. congressman on Twitter.

“What’s the biggest lie a politician has ever told?” the 25-year-old asked his 320K followers this week. “Biden said that the $3.5 TRILLION spending bill will cost zero dollars.”

What’s the biggest lie a politician has ever told? Biden said that the $3.5 TRILLION spending bill will cost zero dollars. — Madison Cawthorn (@CawthornforNC) October 27, 2021

Clearly, Cawthorn’s intention was to start a thread about all the terrible lies President Biden has told the American people. Unfortunately for him, that plan backfired.

As you may recall, Cawthorn was the subject of a Washington Post exposé earlier this year that found he made up several details of his own biography, including that he had been accepted into the U.S. Naval Academy prior to the 2014 car accident that nearly killed him.

In truth, his application to the U.S. Naval Academy was rejected well before the accident, and he was never “declared dead” or left in a “in a fiery tomb,” like he said. His friend, Bradley Ledford, pulled him from the wreckage very quickly and police declared him “incapacitated.”

Now, here’s how people have been responding to Cawthorn’s “What’s the biggest lie a politician has ever told?” tweet…

You said you were accepted into the Navy, that was a lie. Does that count? — drumptump (@sunsungirly) October 27, 2021

“I got into the Naval Academy but couldn’t go”? — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) October 28, 2021

“I was training for the Paralympics”

“I was accepted to the Naval Academy”

“I wasn’t a sexual abuser in college” The list is endless, Maddie Boy. — DW King (@Kingwoman) October 28, 2021

So many, how does one choose? https://t.co/ufy3SJqDAX — Laura Apollo (@lauraapollo) October 28, 2021

(1) That they were accepted to the Naval Academy but a car accident prevented it.

2: That they were left to die and did, in fact die in a fiery crash. The driver and descriptions by policemen at the scene prove this was a lie. Why did you lie about Mark Meadow’s choice and jump — (@solusnan1) October 28, 2021

Something about winning an election they lost by 7M votes — Taken Every Vaccine Available & Survived (@taken_known) October 28, 2021

Being that everyone already nailed you on the fact that you completely lied about being accepted to the Naval Academy, when really your pathetic ass was rejected, I’m going to go with the “back the blue” lie you always tell as you shit all over police. You’re a joke & a coward. — Kyla In The Burgh ️‍‍☠️ (@KylaInTheBurgh) October 28, 2021

You said, on the House floor, that Dr. Fauci was involved in torturing puppies. Your slanderous lie was broadcast world-wide. Your lie has been debunked. Dr. Fauci has every right to sue you for defamation. I hope he does. — Original Me (@MadamWiser) October 27, 2021

Madison’s biggest lie? It’s a tie: “I’m a Christian” and “I’m a patriot.” — jellenp (@jellenp) October 27, 2021

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.