Another one of Madison Cawthorn’s dumb tweets just blew up in his face

Rep. Madison Cawthorn has once again demonstrated that he just might be the least intelligent U.S. congressman on Twitter.

“What’s the biggest lie a politician has ever told?” the 25-year-old asked his 320K followers this week. “Biden said that the $3.5 TRILLION spending bill will cost zero dollars.”

Clearly, Cawthorn’s intention was to start a thread about all the terrible lies President Biden has told the American people. Unfortunately for him, that plan backfired.

As you may recall, Cawthorn was the subject of a Washington Post exposé earlier this year that found he made up several details of his own biography, including that he had been accepted into the U.S. Naval Academy prior to the 2014 car accident that nearly killed him.

In truth, his application to the U.S. Naval Academy was rejected well before the accident, and he was never “declared dead” or left in a “in a fiery tomb,” like he said. His friend, Bradley Ledford, pulled him from the wreckage very quickly and police declared him “incapacitated.”

Now, here’s how people have been responding to Cawthorn’s “What’s the biggest lie a politician has ever told?” tweet…

