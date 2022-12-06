Anthony Rapp and partner Ken Ithiphol are officially daddies

Actor Anthony Rapp has revealed that he and his partner, Ken Ithipol, have become dads.

Rapp, 51, took to social media to share the news of the arrival of a son, Rai.

“Ken & I are thrilled to share that our family has grown!💜🌟Our son, Rai Larson Ithiphol, was brought into the world on Friday, December 2, 2022, by an incredibly generous surrogate, to whom we’re eternally grateful. (Rai is pronounced like “rye” or “chai.”) We love him very much.”

Rapp found fame as the originator of the role of Mark in the musical, Rent. Larson could be a nod toward the late creator of that musical, Jonathan Larson.

The guys first began dating at the start of 2016. Rapp announced their engagement in November 2019.

So something happened tonight. I asked Ken if he would marry me and he said yes. I am so very happy and I’m so very thrilled to share this news. pic.twitter.com/2T65DLhSmd — Anthony Rapp on Mastodon @albinokid@nerdculture.de (@albinokid) November 10, 2019

They later shared several engagement photos, although they have yet to officially wed.

Rapp’s case against Spacey and new theatre plans

Rapp has been in the headlines recently for his high-profile court case against fellow actor Kevin Spacey. He became an early face of the #MeToo movement when he revealed in 2017 an encounter with the disgraced House of Cards actor back in the mid 1980s.

Rapp, then 14, says he went to a party at Spacey’s apartment, where the older actor made a sexual pass at him. At first, Spacey said he didn’t remember any such incident taking place. He later questioned whether it could have taken place at all.

Last month, Rapp lost a $40 million civil case against Spacey. Rapp originally sued Spacey for assault, battery and intentionally inflicting emotional distress. However, the jury unanimously agreed Rapp failed to prove Spacey “touched a sexual or intimate body part” and that Spacey was “not liable.” The case was subsequently dismissed.

Rapp announced last month he will be bringing a one-man show, Without You, to the off-Broadway New World Stages from January 14, 2023. The show is based on his best-selling memoir of the same name. It will feature music from Rent along with original songs by Rapp, David Matos, and Joe Pisapia.