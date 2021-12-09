Antigay activist Josh Duggar can now add “convicted child sex predator” to his esteemed resumé

Former TLC reality star/antigay activist/used car salesman Josh Duggar can now add “convicted child sex predator” to his esteemed resumé.

The 33-year-old father of seven was just found guilty by a jury of receipt of child pornography and possession of child pornography. He now faces 20 years in prison plus a $250,000 fine for each count.

After the verdict was read, Judge Timothy Brooks said sentencing will happen in about four months. Duggar was immediately taken into custody. His attorney says they plan to appeal.

The dramatic and, at times, disturbing six-day trial saw two witnesses called for the defense and 10 witnesses called for the prosecution. Among them was Duggar’s father, current Arkansas state Senate candidate Jim Bob Duggar, and family friends Jim and Bobye Holt.

Duggar appeared on TLC’s “19 Kids and Counting” until 2015, when the show was canceled after he admitted to molesting four of his sisters and a babysitter. The network has not issued any comment on today’s verdict.

Here’s what Twitter is saying about the whole thing…

A lot of the “save our children” voices are very silent about this #joshduggar case — ??mom?? (@thewildwatsons) December 3, 2021

I wish @TLC would televise Josh Duggar's trial. They can title it 40 years in the clink and counting. — Tiffany (@iamtgar) December 3, 2021

Josh Duggar, whose retrograde views on LGBT people I find to be abhorrent, was railroaded by a liberal-run justice system. By Glenn Greenwald https://t.co/ZFeXspwsOD — Mahogany Elite Travel Client (@mattgonter) December 9, 2021

Josh Duggar, known child rapist, has been on trial for child pornography this week. Not a peep from the @GOP or media sources…but I’ve heard plenty about a successful black woman buying a Le Creuset pan. Why TF is that? — Sgt Joker (@TheSGTJoker) December 8, 2021

This is the actual shed Josh Duggar was using as an office to watch child abuse videos from. In case you needed the visual for how obviously guilty he is. pic.twitter.com/sC5oioXETX — Becca (@rebecca_walk) December 7, 2021

Let's not forget that while the Holts testified against #JoshDuggar – and that's amazing – they are still bad people. They still knew what was happening back in 2002 and did nothing. They still wanted their daughter to marry him even after knowing everything. — SaturdayMorningPurple (@saturday_purple) December 6, 2021

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.