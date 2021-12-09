guilty

Antigay activist Josh Duggar can now add “convicted child sex predator” to his esteemed resumé

Former TLC reality star/antigay activist/used car salesman Josh Duggar can now add “convicted child sex predator” to his esteemed resumé.

The 33-year-old father of seven was just found guilty by a jury of receipt of child pornography and possession of child pornography. He now faces 20 years in prison plus a $250,000 fine for each count.

After the verdict was read, Judge Timothy Brooks said sentencing will happen in about four months. Duggar was immediately taken into custody. His attorney says they plan to appeal.

The dramatic and, at times, disturbing six-day trial saw two witnesses called for the defense and 10 witnesses called for the prosecution. Among them was Duggar’s father, current Arkansas state Senate candidate Jim Bob Duggar, and family friends Jim and Bobye Holt.

Duggar appeared on TLC’s “19 Kids and Counting” until 2015, when the show was canceled after he admitted to molesting four of his sisters and a babysitter. The network has not issued any comment on today’s verdict.

