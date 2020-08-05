logic

Antigay Trump supporter says he won’t wear a mask because he “barely” wears condoms

By

Professional troll and self-proclaimed “MAGA life coach” Brenden Dilley is at it again.

  

To be clear, condoms help prevent the spread of STDs and STIs, as well as unwanted pregnancies. Masks help prevent the spread of coronavirus. Those are two very different things.

“This is why I’ve never backed off of the never-wearing-a-mask thing,” he said. “I never will. I made fun of it when it started, I made fun of it in the beginning, I make fun of it now, I’m gonna make fun of it all the way to the end.”

With that kind of logic, “the end” may come much sooner for Dilley than he expects.

