Antigay Trump supporter says he won’t wear a mask because he “barely” wears condoms

Professional troll and self-proclaimed “MAGA life coach” Brenden Dilley is at it again.
To be clear, condoms help prevent the spread of STDs and STIs, as well as unwanted pregnancies. Masks help prevent the spread of coronavirus. Those are two very different things.
Related: Homophobe demands out lawmaker perform oral sex on another man to prove he’s actually gay
“This is why I’ve never backed off of the never-wearing-a-mask thing,” he said. “I never will. I made fun of it when it started, I made fun of it in the beginning, I make fun of it now, I’m gonna make fun of it all the way to the end.”
With that kind of logic, “the end” may come much sooner for Dilley than he expects.
Watch.
MAGA life coach Brenden Dilley has three kids from different women because he "barely even wore condoms when [he] had to," so he certainly isn't going to wear a mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/Q8Uorx7Oub
— Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) August 4, 2020
4 Comments
Kevan1
Fine, let the dumb a ss catch Covid. I do not want anyone to die from this, but if someone needs to experience this disease to realize it is real I guess they have to experience it. I pray his children do not get the disease or they have to lose a hard headed dad. I wish people would wake up. I do not like these people exposing my family, friends or me to this craziness.
Jim
Hey give him a break. They probably don’t make them that small.
butchqueen
I hope he gets it and all three of his childern and he die. He is a waste of oxygen.
TonyPSP
I bet his kids are so dam proud of daddy. And now the whole world knows their dad.