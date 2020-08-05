Antigay Trump supporter says he won’t wear a mask because he “barely” wears condoms

Professional troll and self-proclaimed “MAGA life coach” Brenden Dilley is at it again.

During a recent episode of his barely-watched YouTube show, Dilley weighed in on the mask debate, claiming he doesn’t have to wear one because he hardly ever wears condoms and, so far, he’s only produced three offspring.

“B*tch, I’ve got f*cking three kids,” Dilley said. “I barely even wore condoms when I had to. It’s like, I’m not wearing a mask! I ain’t doing it! It’s bullshit!”

To be clear, condoms help prevent the spread of STDs and STIs, as well as unwanted pregnancies. Masks help prevent the spread of coronavirus. Those are two very different things.

Dilley, who has three children by three different women and once demanded to see out Pennsylvania Rep. Brian Sims perform oral sex on another man, went on to argue that he doesn’t wear a mask during the flu and cold season either, so why bother wearing one during a global pandemic?

“This is why I’ve never backed off of the never-wearing-a-mask thing,” he said. “I never will. I made fun of it when it started, I made fun of it in the beginning, I make fun of it now, I’m gonna make fun of it all the way to the end.”

With that kind of logic, “the end” may come much sooner for Dilley than he expects.

Watch.