Aussie hunk Hugh Sheridan comes out as non-binary, introduces “greatest lover of all time”

Australian actor Hugh Sheridan celebrated pride month last weekend by coming out as non-binary.

Sheridan, 35, best known for his role on the Aussie dramedy Packed to the Rafters, posed with his fiancé Kurt Roberts on the cover of DNA magazine this weekend. He also opened up about his own gender identity in an Instagram post.

“Given that’s it IS #pridemonth & I am beyond honored to share the most coveted DNA cover of 2021 with the greatest lover/HUMAN of all time,” Sheridan wrote in the post, “I understand why @dnamagazine chose LOVE over… another pic of a guy with a towel.”

“FYI,” Sheridan added, “I AM still a human (nonbinary/bi/me/Hughman) but I’m in a monogamous relationship with another human, who I love. I don’t accept a label cause it limits me… if you want it; take it. I chose zero labels for no other reason except the exclusion, limitations, separation, I believe are all one, deeeeep down. &…who knows? Why chose?!! Be you. Be true. Be free: to BE, to JUST BE… you, a human, same as me.”

“READ THE ARTICLE, you’ll laugh. I did,” he concluded. At the time of this writing, the post has received more than 15,000 likes, including one by singer Natalie Imbruglia.

The article in question also features a pictorial of Sherdian in various stages of undress, photographed by photographer Christian Scott.

Sheridan had previously revealed he’d had relationships with men and women in an October 2020 interview with Stellar. He and Roberts got engaged in March of this year.

Sheridan will next appear in the Amazon series Back to the Rafters, a sequel series to Packed to the Rafters set to debut in September of this year.