Newly-out actor proposes to boyfriend during theatre show

Australian actor Hugh Sheridan proposed to his boyfriend from the set of his own one-man show on Friday night.

Sheridan, 35, is a familiar face on Australian screens, with a long-running role in the TV show Packed To The Rafters, and its more recent follow-up, Back To The Rafters. He’s also played opposite Rebel Wilson and Delta Goodrem in movies.

His sexuality has long been the subject of speculation. Then, last October, he wrote a moving essay for Aussie magazine Stellar in which he talked openly about dating men and women in the past. He said that he didn’t like to apply any labels to himself, was currently single, and that, “everyone is on the smorgasbord!”

Well, he didn’t have long to wait. In November, he met new partner Kurt Roberts, 29, at a party in Sydney. Roberts works in banking and has built up a large following on TikTok and Instagram.

The two have been snapped together on numerous occasions, happily exchanging public displays of affection that left no doubt about their feelings for one another.

Even so, few had any idea how quickly things were moving along. After reportedly moving in together last week in Sydney, on Friday night, after performing his socially-distanced show at the Adelaid Fringe Festival, Sheridan got down on one knee. He presented Roberts – who had been sat in the front row – with a ring. Sheridan then turned to the audience and told them, “I just got engaged!”

The moment was captured by a friend of Sheridan’s, PR specialist, Sarah Abbott.

Sheridan later posted a photo to Instagram with the caption: “Love won” and using the hashtag #engaged.

On Sunday, he told The Sunday Mail that he’d asked Roberts’ family for his hand in marriage earlier in the week, and flown some of them in for the show.

“We haven’t been together that long – I didn’t want them to think we are insane,” Sheridan said. “But I do know very much in my heart he is a perfect partner – a good person to balance me out. I just knew he was the right one.”

Roberts added, “I literally had no idea it was coming – I thought I was getting pulled on stage to dance or something … I was like “please, no. Then it dawned on me.”

“I just love that Hugh is the most beautiful, genuine, caring person and the most positive influence I have in my life.

“It’s been such an amazing time and I can’t wait for our future.”

Roberts posted the same photo to Instagram as Sheridan, captioning it with: “Words can’t describe the feeling of the last 24 hours… Can’t wait for the next chapter of our lives together.”