This awesome, gay producer is about to give Stephen King an overhaul

Producer Bryan Fuller, the Emmy-nominated creator of the TV series Wonderfalls, Pushing Daisies and Star Trek: Discovery has announced his next project: a retooling of the classic Stephen King novel Christine.

Fuller will write and direct a feature film version of the novel for Blumhouse Productions, the studio outfit behind Get Out and Halloween. Deadline further reports that Fuller intends to keep the story set in the 1980s, and remain as true to King’s work as possible

Christine, first published by King in 1983, tells the story of Arnie, an unpopular teenager who buys a run-down 1958 Plymouth Fury with the intention of fixing it up. Nicknaming the car “Christine,” he begins undergoing strange changes in personality, suddenly growing healthier and handsome and dressing like a 1950s greaser. Christine, meanwhile, begins repairing itself, and killing people around town.

Director John Carpenter had previously adapted the novel in the 1983 film of the same name.

In addition to creating the aforementioned series, Bryan Fuller also developed the cult shows American Gods and Hannibal, and has writing credits on the genre series Heroes, Star Trek: Voyager and Star Trek: Deep Space Nine. In addition to working LGBTQ themes and characters into his shows, he also has a history of employing a repertory of queer actors, including Lee Pace, Gillian Anderson, Wilson Cruz, Raúl Esparza, Portia De Rossi and Eddie Izzard.