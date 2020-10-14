Azealia Banks suspended from Twitter…again

Azealia Banks has found herself suspended from Twitter (again) after using the platform to broadcast a transphobic rant regarding gender affirmation surgery.

On Tuesday, the rapper posted an impassioned message about Latino farmers deserving assistance from the government during the COVID-19 pandemic, which sounds great except she somehow managed to blame trans people for the lack of help they’re receiving.

In her first tweet, she wrote: “CANCEL ALL THESE DUMBA*S LUXURY TRANSGENDER HEALTHCARE ‘RIGHTS’ AND REDIRECT THE CASTRATION FUNDS TO THE LATINO FARMERS WORKING TO ACTUALLY FEED ANY OF US THROUGH THIS CRISIS.”

And continued: “THEY DESERVE ACCESS TO THE TRUMP COVID TREATMENTS MORE THAN ANY OF YOU A*SHOLES *NEED* TO CHOP YOUR C**KS OFF AND GET BREAST IMPLANTS AND HORMONES. THIS IS BULLS**T.”

Yikes. Blatant transphobia aside, we’re pretty sure that’s not how government funding works.

In another tweet, Banks compared trans people getting gender affirmation surgery to cis women getting cosmetic surgery.

“WHO F**KING CARES,” she wrote. “Your hoes wants free healthcare to pay for breast implants under the guise of body dysmorphia but a cis gender [sic] woman can’t make the argument that she’s uncomfortable with the size of her breasts/face and ALSO get free luxury plastic surgery procedures?”

#AzealiaBanks suspended from twitter for transphobia ????? this gotta be her 10th account pic.twitter.com/jWxCUFMjxJ — All Tea All Shade (@TeaTimeTips2) October 14, 2020

azealia banks does an oopsie pic.twitter.com/Zdtsu2l1VM — Bibble B. Spooky Toots (@selfhelpmemes) October 14, 2020

“Enough with the dumba*s they/them bulls**t… it’s ridiculous,” she continued.

Banks has a long history of highly criticized Twitter rants, often attacking the LGBTQ community. Banks herself says she identifies as bisexual.

She’s gone after PrEP, Troye Sivan, RuPaul, and Zayn Malik, just to name a few.

At the time of this post, her account remains suspended.