Azealia Banks threatens to expose “homo sh*t” Kanye West has done, says he’s faking being bipolar

Non medial expert Azealia Banks recently weighed in on the discussion about Kanye West’s mental health and, naturally, she had to be homophobic about it.

In a post shared to her Instagram Stories last week, Banks pushed back against reports that West suffers from bipolar disorder, saying he’s only pretending to cover up the fact that he’s a “closeted homosexual.”

“You don’t have f*cking bipolar disorder,” Banks raged. “You’re a closeted homosexual! That’s what this is really all about.”

Way to stigmatize both being gay and mental illness there, Azealia.

The 29-year-old rapper, who has said in the past that she also struggles with mental illness, didn’t offer any further explanation as to why she believes West, who identifies as straight, is gay.

Instead, she suggested he find a church to “cleanse himself of the demons” then threatened to expose some of the “homo sh*t” he’s done.

This isn’t the first (or second, or third, or fourth) time Banks has made homophobic remarks. In the past, she has blasted people who take PrEP, attacked singer Troye Sivan for being a white gay, gone off on RuPaul, and was banned from Twitter for launching a homophobic assault against Zayn Malik.

Listen to Banks’ vile remarks about West below. Or don’t.