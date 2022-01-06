More bad news for ‘And Just Like That’ actor Chris Noth

Embattled actor Chris Noth suffered another blow this week amid an ongoing investigation of charges of sexual assault. New reports have emerged claiming that additional episodes featuring his And Just Like That character Mr. Big have undergone new editing to remove him completely.

TV Line reports that sources close to the production have confirmed that Mr. Big–who died in the show’s season opener–would have featured in at least one more episode this season. The character, played by Noth, would have appeared to his widow, Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) as she scattered his ashes in Paris.

Now the producers of the HBO Max show have reedited the episode to eliminate Noth’s role entirely. “According to sources, And Just Like That’s creative team ultimately decided that the minimal footage Noth had shot with Parker on location in Paris was not integral to the scene, which is about Carrie finding closure via the spreading of Big’s ashes,” TV Line reports. “An insider notes that the finale was not locked at the time that the allegations against Noth were made public.”

Related: The silence from ‘And Just Like That’ on Chris Noth sexual assault allegations is deafening

At the time of this writing, HBO Max has not released an official statement on the matter.

Noth became the subject of scandal late last year when The Hollywood Reporter published allegations by two women that Noth had raped them in 2004 and 2015, respectively. A third woman further accused him of sexual harassment on set in a piece published by The Daily Beast. Noth has denied the allegations, claiming any sexual encounters were consensual. Nonetheless, Noth found himself fired from the TV series The Equalizer and dropped by his talent agency.

The stars of And Just Like That, for their part, have expressed support for Noth’s accusers. “We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences,” actresses Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristen Davis said in a joint-authored official statement. “We know it must be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it.”