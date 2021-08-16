Barbra Streisand wasn’t as impressed by Lady Gaga’s “A Star Is Born” as she pretended to be

“At first, when I heard it was going to be done again, it was supposed to be Will Smith and Beyoncé. I thought, that’s interesting. Really make it different again, different kind of music, integrated actors. I thought that was a great idea.
So, I was surprised when I saw how alike it was to the version that I did in 1976. I thought it was the wrong idea, but, look, it was a big success, so I can’t argue with success, but I don’t care so much about success as I do originality.”Barbra Streisand speaking to the Australian talk show “The Project” about the 2018 blockbuster remake of “A Star Is Born” starring Lady Gaga.
jayceecook
Before Gaga stans come and rip Barbara to shreds remember she didn’t say it was a bad film. Or that Stephanie G was bad in it. Barbara merely said that she thought the overall story was too similar to the one she made many years ago. There’s a difference.
plazaro1
What was Streisand expecting? Star War’s? No, no, no, its a remake, just like the one she did. Streisand took the two version before she did hers and tried getting away with being a rock star ( which by the way was a flop) except for Evergreen, that won an Oscar. Besides that high light, that was it, these films are forgettable, they are showcases for their leading ladies, who most of the time can sing, and dance, except for Janet Gaynor. BTW Gaynor was pretty good, as was Judy Garland. I hope they leave it alone for good. When I want to watch A Star is Born, I go for the real thing, in other words the first two versions.
jayceecook
There’s 3 remakes of the original film.
Fahd
As opinionated as Barbra Streisand can be, I would say this is mild shade. Also, older people lose their filter. This will have no effect on Lady Gaga’s bank account.