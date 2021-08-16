Barbra Streisand wasn’t as impressed by Lady Gaga’s “A Star Is Born” as she pretended to be

“At first, when I heard it was going to be done again, it was supposed to be Will Smith and Beyoncé. I thought, that’s interesting. Really make it different again, different kind of music, integrated actors. I thought that was a great idea.

So, I was surprised when I saw how alike it was to the version that I did in 1976. I thought it was the wrong idea, but, look, it was a big success, so I can’t argue with success, but I don’t care so much about success as I do originality.”Barbra Streisand speaking to the Australian talk show “The Project” about the 2018 blockbuster remake of “A Star Is Born” starring Lady Gaga.