‘Beauty & the Beast’s’ Gaston & Lefou to get a prequel series. Will they be gay?

The Walt Disney Company deluged shareholders this week during a company meeting, in which the Hollywood giant announced an aggressive new slate of films and streaming series to expect in the coming years. Among them: a limited prequel series to the 2017 live-action version of Beauty & the Beast centered on Gaston and Lefou.

The Gaston series will see actors Luke Evans and Josh Gad reprise their roles as Gaston and Lefou from the film. Gad will also pen scripts for the show, which will expand on the magical world of the film. Entertainment Weekly also reports that composer Alan Menkin will return to compose new music for the show.

Related: Ewan McGregor just made ‘Beauty and the Beast’ critics’ eyes pop out

The series should come as a particular interest for LGBTQ viewers, as director Bill Condon noted that he considered Lefou gay in the 2017 movie. The film does portray Lefou as an enthusiastic wrestler of other men, and does briefly show him slow dancing with another man. Some critics accused the film of queerbaiting for such subtle hints at Lefou’s sexuality. The series has the potential to expand on the Gaston-Lefou relationship over the course of its six episodes.

Disney has not announced a release date for the series at the time of this writing. The company has set it for release on the streaming service Disney+.