BenDeLaCreme and queer figures speak out against vicious anti-LGBTQ legislation

In a political moment where laws criminalizing drag are being instated and legislative hopefuls are calling to “eradicate” transgender people, it’s as crucial as ever for LGBTQ+ figures to speak up and speak out.

While community mainstays like RuPaul are being critiqued for their inaction on the attacks against gender expression, many more queer figures are making their voices heard.

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Star and entertainer BenDeLaCreme spoke to MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart on The Last Word on Monday night to discuss the legislative challenges facing the LGBTQ+ community.

She also outlined how people can act as allies in the face of this discrimination:

Many conservative attacks on trans people and drag performers at the moment are attempting to separate the nation’s youth from the LGBTQ+ community (a desperately losing battle in a country where an estimated 20% of Gen Z adults are queer, but alas). Many of the anti-drag bills focus on drag performers’ proximity to children, while many anti-trans bills target limiting trans healthcare for minors and education of gender and sexuality in schools.

An example of the latter legislation in Missouri recently got the most embarrassing reading down ever, as the bill’s author was unable to comprehend that she was attempting to outlaw discussing heterosexual relationships in school too.

In BenDeLa’s appearance, she argued that exposure to queer ideas and values was integral to children’s social development.

“There’s a sense and rhetoric that this is somehow harmful to children,” the queen states. “I would argue that seeing drag queens, seeing queer people, people from other walks of life is essential to children.”

She also acknowledges the harm that separating LGBTQ+ visibility from kids can bring, adding, “it’s essential to children who may see themselves in this.”

LGBTQ+ commentators, politicians, drag queens, and more have been making noise about the most recent anti-queer push. From interviews to public statements to everyday tweets, folks are making their voices heard.

Here’s just a handful of the people in the community speaking up:

To my straight allies: you can’t support the LGBTQ+ community without supporting trans and all queer people. We will not be separated and divided. If you support us then please be vocal against these shameful attacks by the extreme right. We need your help and action now. — Robert Garcia (@RobertGarcia) March 6, 2023

A thread. Please listen.

This is keeping me up at night. And I feel terrified. pic.twitter.com/04Hu4LNnXK — Kerri Elyse Colby (@kerricolby) March 6, 2023

"This is a part of a national effort to cut off communities from their history."@chasestrangio connects the recent spate of anti-trans and anti-drag bans with efforts to ban the teaching of Black history. pic.twitter.com/N3DIdtJ9To — Democracy Now! (@democracynow) March 6, 2023

If you watch Drag Race, Pose, Legendary, Dragula, etc. you need to make your choice heard. These anti trans/ anti drag bills are actually starting to make their way through, and after that have taken down trans and nonbinary people. . . GAY BOYZ, YOU'RE NEXT!! Trust and believe. — Bobbiana (@thatonequeen) March 7, 2023

The new anti-trans targeting adults represent a dangerous escalation on the attacks on our community. I appreciate @MSNBC and @AliVelshi for having me on to spotlight what’s going on, why it’s happening, and its overall impact. pic.twitter.com/Tp39ONsZgs — Imara Jones (@imarajones) March 6, 2023

I know y’all want every celeb/company you know to speak out against what is happening in Tennessee but their gov is not gonna care, because those companies are not based in TN. Let’s get specific: @FedEx YOU ARE ONE OF THE BIGGEST COMPANIES BASED IN TENNESSEE WHY ARE YOU SILENT?! — Jackie Cox (@JackieCoxNYC) March 5, 2023

Being an “ally” means more than coming to the show & tipping a few bucks (which is always appreciated!), it also means standing beside us in the fight for our survival. If you celebrate in our spaces, please help us to keep them safe! Get involved! Vote the bigots out! — Ginger Minj (@TheGingerMinj) March 6, 2023

When someone openly calls for an entire demographic to be "eradicated," that is a call for genocide. It could not be more clear. Conservatives are openly hoping for the genocide of trans people. https://t.co/4jYGlWZC6B — Charlotte Clymer ?? (@cmclymer) March 5, 2023

AHH, SPECULATION: So we’re gonna do this? I know EXACTLY what most Drag Queens are doing on weeknights and weekends! Entertaining people.



Now Pastors? Cops? And GOP electeds? No need to speculate, the headlines are heinous enough. #BeReal #TheRealThreats #Creeps — Brian Sims (@BrianSimsPA) March 3, 2023

Trans Lives Matter.



You can not eradicate love. We will fight. We will not back down. We will resist. pic.twitter.com/smZPDLSAMh — Marti (@MartiGCummings) March 7, 2023

Urgent. Multiple bad bills tomorrow. Call or email your Senator now and urge them to vote NO on bills to hurt LGBTQ kids. Find your Senator here: https://t.co/qPAtMj6v8A pic.twitter.com/7Pl406YHDq — Senator Liz Bennett (@LizBennettIowa) March 7, 2023

They can throw everything at the LGBTQ+ community that they want — and believe us, they are — but the last thing they’ll ever be able to do is silence us.