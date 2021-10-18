Billy Porter has strong thoughts about Harry Styles wearing dresses

“I’m not dragging Harry Styles, but he is the one you’re going to try and use to represent this new conversation? He doesn’t care, he’s just doing it because it’s the thing to do.

This is politics for me. This is my life. I had to fight my entire life to get to the place where I could wear a dress to the Oscars and not be gunned [down]. All he has to do is be white and straight

I changed the whole game. I. Personally. Changed. The. Whole. Game. And that is not ego, that is just fact. I was the first one doing it and now everybody is doing it.

I feel like the fashion industry has accepted me because they have to. I’m not necessarily convinced and here is why. I created the conversation [about gender-fluid fashion] and yet Vogue still put Harry Styles, a straight white man, in a dress on their cover for the first time.”— Billy Porter speaking with The Times about Vogue featuring Harry Styles in a dress on the cover of its December 2020 issue.