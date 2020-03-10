In a blaze of glory, Madonna cancels final two tour dates amid coronavirus scare

Madonna is likely breathing a sigh of relief after the French government banned gatherings of more than 1,000 people, thus forcing her to scrap the final two performances of her beleaguered Madame X Tour, which had been scheduled to be held at the Grand Rex in Paris later this week.

“It is with profound regret that we are announcing the cancellation of the last two Madame X shows,” the 2,800-seat venue said in a statement.

Live Nation also issued a statement saying the shows would not be rescheduled and that tickets could be refunded at the point of purchase:

Following official notification from the Office of the Police this morning prohibiting all events with an audience attendance of over 1000, Live Nation regrets to announce the final two Madame X performances previously re-scheduled to 10-March and 11-March are forced to be cancelled. Tickets are refundable at point of purchase. We regret the disappointment to fans.

Madonna herself posted a farewell message to Instagram today, writing: “A Bittersweet Farewell. One of the most magical experiences of my life. I take nothing for granted. Thank you Paris.”

As of Monday, France has reported 1,209 coronavirus cases, making it the second-largest number of cases in Europe after Italy.

In some ways, it’s a fitting end to a tour that has been plagued with all sorts of issues, including over a dozen cancellations and two class-action lawsuits filed by fans upset with Madonna for arriving hours late to her performances.

Throughout the tour, the singer has also complained of “unbearable pain” due to a knee injury sustained during rehearsals and has tried various alternative treatments to help cope with it, including taking ice baths and washing her blood with oxygen.

