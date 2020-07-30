Bottoms and tops alike are losing it over this new electric camper van called the “eBussy”

Question: How can you tell if a company doesn’t employ a single LGBTQ person on its senior staff?

Answer: When it releases a new electric camper van called the “eBussy.”

That’s exactly what happened at Electric Brands, a German-based car company that specializes in producing RVs, er, modular buses.

The “eBussy” is a revolutionary all-wheel drive camper van that comes in 10 different body forms and two chassis, “standard” and “off-road.” Starting at around $18,632, it is expected to hit the market sometime next year.

Business Insider is praising the German export for being “multi-use.” Green Car Reports compliments its “flexibility.” And Autocar describes it as “versatile.”

But that’s not what anyone else is talking about.

In case you’re not up on your gay lingo, according to Urban Dictionary, a “bussy” is a “slang term for a gay man’s butthole” or “a butt p*ssy.”

The fact that not a single person at Electric Brands knew this is both telling and hilarious.

Here’s what Twitter is saying about it…

all that demon sperm in this eBussy got me like pic.twitter.com/w9ZEsFTEvb — strawberry ♡ (@darlingstrawb) July 28, 2020

Tity Boi, eBussy and Demon Sperm all trending in one day. What the hell is going on. pic.twitter.com/bSkJu1sBCz — Dustin (@TheNextDecade) July 28, 2020

*sees eBussy trending*

Me: What have the gays done now?

*clicks hashtag*

Me: pic.twitter.com/eJlloqRVPY — earth is cancelled (@mstrpotatohead) July 28, 2020

eBussy just had to choose that name pic.twitter.com/iNnp6eDB8Y — M (@miyaiguess) July 28, 2020

Electric brands when naming their car “eBussy”: pic.twitter.com/rvBrTjaSeG — A VIRGIL/VIRGIL CHANCE OF ENTANGLEMENT (@IAmApolloXXIII) July 28, 2020

So…you decided to name your new forms of transportation ‘ebussy…’ pic.twitter.com/NZPpStw2qb — ️‍Matthew of The Weirdly Popular Tweets (@WriteThingsPr25) July 28, 2020

I hope the eBussy name was some kind of 4D chess to get us to tweet about it and in the future these companies keep getting more bold — Justin Whang (@JustinWhang) July 28, 2020

I just wanna go on record and remind everyone that I was the original eBussy https://t.co/bmNKwLzGD2 — Mat (@matchu_chutrain) July 28, 2020

Who’s tryna take a ride in my eBussy? https://t.co/vCLdLA6Kcs — 100T Froste (@Froste) July 28, 2020

The source of the demon sperm. No ebussy is safe. pic.twitter.com/67eFJlWd7t — Æntifa Supersoldier (@leeryfoxx) July 28, 2020

Fellas, is it gay to take a ride on the eBussy pic.twitter.com/YvJS590LBf — Grayson Epps (@gleppps) July 29, 2020

The things I would do for the eBussy pic.twitter.com/OJ7EqSQUvm — (@bil_cipher) July 28, 2020

eBussy drivers gonna be like

pic.twitter.com/AYAB3H8vPi — addy (@adolvano) July 28, 2020

The gay intern letting eBussy make it final drafting of concept pic.twitter.com/GGJfdsvBtS — The Bebé Nonna (@dom_martello) July 28, 2020

demon sperm, ebussy, & alien dna are top trending; another eventful day — 69 (@Virescence) July 28, 2020

