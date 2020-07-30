Bottoms and tops alike are losing it over this new electric camper van called the “eBussy”

Question: How can you tell if a company doesn’t employ a single LGBTQ person on its senior staff?
Answer: When it releases a new electric camper van called the “eBussy.”
That’s exactly what happened at Electric Brands, a German-based car company that specializes in producing RVs, er, modular buses.
The “eBussy” is a revolutionary all-wheel drive camper van that comes in 10 different body forms and two chassis, “standard” and “off-road.” Starting at around $18,632, it is expected to hit the market sometime next year.
Business Insider is praising the German export for being “multi-use.” Green Car Reports compliments its “flexibility.” And Autocar describes it as “versatile.”
But that’s not what anyone else is talking about.
In case you’re not up on your gay lingo, according to Urban Dictionary, a “bussy” is a “slang term for a gay man’s butthole” or “a butt p*ssy.”
The fact that not a single person at Electric Brands knew this is both telling and hilarious.
Here’s what Twitter is saying about it…
all that demon sperm in this eBussy got me like pic.twitter.com/w9ZEsFTEvb
— strawberry ♡ (@darlingstrawb) July 28, 2020
Tity Boi, eBussy and Demon Sperm all trending in one day. What the hell is going on. pic.twitter.com/bSkJu1sBCz
— Dustin (@TheNextDecade) July 28, 2020
Dudes gonna be dropping money on the wrong eBussy….. https://t.co/FBRdAJ6c6w
— [email protected] (@final_fungi) July 28, 2020
*sees eBussy trending*
Me: What have the gays done now?
*clicks hashtag*
Me: pic.twitter.com/eJlloqRVPY
— earth is cancelled (@mstrpotatohead) July 28, 2020
eBussy just had to choose that name pic.twitter.com/iNnp6eDB8Y
— M (@miyaiguess) July 28, 2020
Electric brands when naming their car “eBussy”: pic.twitter.com/rvBrTjaSeG
— A VIRGIL/VIRGIL CHANCE OF ENTANGLEMENT (@IAmApolloXXIII) July 28, 2020
So…you decided to name your new forms of transportation ‘ebussy…’ pic.twitter.com/NZPpStw2qb
— ️Matthew of The Weirdly Popular Tweets (@WriteThingsPr25) July 28, 2020
I hope the eBussy name was some kind of 4D chess to get us to tweet about it and in the future these companies keep getting more bold
— Justin Whang (@JustinWhang) July 28, 2020
I just wanna go on record and remind everyone that I was the original eBussy https://t.co/bmNKwLzGD2
— Mat (@matchu_chutrain) July 28, 2020
Who’s tryna take a ride in my eBussy? https://t.co/vCLdLA6Kcs
— 100T Froste (@Froste) July 28, 2020
The source of the demon sperm. No ebussy is safe. pic.twitter.com/67eFJlWd7t
— Æntifa Supersoldier (@leeryfoxx) July 28, 2020
Fellas, is it gay to take a ride on the eBussy pic.twitter.com/YvJS590LBf
— Grayson Epps (@gleppps) July 29, 2020
The things I would do for the eBussy pic.twitter.com/OJ7EqSQUvm
— (@bil_cipher) July 28, 2020
eBussy drivers gonna be like
pic.twitter.com/AYAB3H8vPi
— addy (@adolvano) July 28, 2020
The gay intern letting eBussy make it final drafting of concept pic.twitter.com/GGJfdsvBtS
— The Bebé Nonna (@dom_martello) July 28, 2020
demon sperm, ebussy, & alien dna are top trending; another eventful day
— 69 (@Virescence) July 28, 2020
Cam
Or it was a brilliant marketing move and just got their little car publicized all over Twitter. 😉
WashDrySpin
I recently drove an eBussy, I checked out the size of it and liked it so I decided to take it for a spin.
I got in slow because it was a newer model and I wanted to respect the door jams and hinges…nothing like making it jerk and sway before you are situated inside. After a few minutes of getting relaxed inside I got out of the eBussy and made sure it was alright I did a multi-point inspection and when the all clear was given I went back in this time waiting for the suspension system to relax and accept me…
Once, I could tell it was ready for higher speeds I decided to see how much thrust it could give and take…but you know after about a minute I decided to slow down and let the engine relax because I could tell I was putting lots of pressure on a spot as the car started jerking backwards and forwards so I stopped all together…suddenly the eBussy started to jerk back and forth on its own…
I realized that I had better put some more speed into and onto the eBussy; when I did it started to really like the speed and even purr
Cam
::::Clapping::::
Neoprene
That thing looks like it will roll over if broadsided by a 3 y/o on a Big Wheel.