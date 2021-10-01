Brett Kavanaugh, who likes beer, tests positive for COVID-19 and Twitter is going nuts

Brett Kavanaugh has the unique distinction of being the first SCOTUS Justice who required an FBI tip line during his Senate confirmation process. He now also holds the unique distinction of being the first SCOTUS Justice to test positive for coronavirus.
Yesterday, the 56-year-old tested positive for COVID-19. Luckily, he is vaccinated and has no symptoms, and his immediate family members have all tested negative, so that’s good.
The test was taken ahead of fellow Justice Amy Coney Barrett’s investiture ceremony, which is happening today. Unfortunately for Brett, his positive diagnosis means he’ll have to miss the party, which is probably very disappointing for him.
It’s definitely for the best, though, since the last time everyone gathered to celebrate Amy Coney Barrett nearly half the guests left with COVID, and we certainly don’t want a repeat of that.
Kavanaugh’s diagnosis also means he might not be on the bench when the new SCOTUS term kicks off on Monday, which would be the first in-person session with all nine justices.
According to the CDC:
Vaccine breakthrough cases are expected. COVID-19 vaccines are effective and are a critical tool to bring the pandemic under control; however, no vaccine is 100% effective at preventing illness. Some fully vaccinated people will get sick, and some will even be hospitalized or die from COVID-19. However, there is evidence that vaccination may make illness less severe for those who are vaccinated and still get sick. The risk of infection, hospitalization, and death are all much lower in vaccinated people compared to unvaccinated.
Even though he hates us, we hope Kavanaugh remains asymptomatic and has a speedy recovery.
And now, some tweets…
“Covid-19 virus angrily denies allegations that it ever assaulted Brett Kavanaugh’s immune system”
— Hayes Brown (@HayesBrown) October 1, 2021
The thing I want to know regarding Brett Kavanaugh’s COVID-19 diagnosis is: Who paid off his $92,000 country club fees plus his $200,000 credit card debt plus his $1.2 million mortgage, and purchased themselves a SCOTUS seat?
— Andrea Junker (@Strandjunker) October 1, 2021
When Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg passed I prayed for her. When she was sick I prayed for her. Keep that in mind when you see liberals celebrating and mocking the diagnosis of Justice Brett Kavanaugh today. They never fail to show you who they are.
— Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) October 1, 2021
Brett Kavanaugh- I LIKE BEER!
Covid-19- Wonderful! Hold mine.
— Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) October 1, 2021
SCOTUS Justice Brett Kavanaugh has tested positive for COVID. He’s probably a high risk case due to chronic liver damage. Many people will be holding a vigil for a good outcome.
— Tom Joseph (@TomJChicago) October 1, 2021
Brett Kavanaugh has tested positive for Covid-19. It seems the Republicans always get the virus and not Democrats. Is this part of the PlanDEMic??
— talindsey???????? (@tlindsey2006) October 1, 2021
BREAKING: Supreme Court justice and sexual assault advocate Brett Kavanaugh has COVID.
He’s not complaining, as he has no problem with something entering someone’s body without their permission.
— Steve Hofstetter (@SteveHofstetter) October 1, 2021
Is now a good time to ask who paid off Brett Kavanaugh's $60,000 -$200,000 worth of credit card and loan debt?
— Trending Liberal (@TrendingLiberal) October 1, 2021
It says a lot about bleeding heart liberals being the caring, compassionate ones in society, that Twitter fills up with the gloating because Brett Kavanaugh tests positive for Covid. #BrettKavanaugh
— Deplorable Hungarian (@1M4gy4r) October 1, 2021
Brett Kavanaugh should not be allowed to abort the coronavirus. It needs to go to full term.
— c????? ????s ????? (@Trump_Detester) October 1, 2021
Brett Kavanaugh has COVID so we can conclude that drinking beer is not a viable preventative treatment.
— Santiago Mayer (@santiagomayer_) October 1, 2021
SCOTUS justice Brett Kavanaugh has tested positive for the lib virus Covid-19. No big deal liberals,Covid-19 will always be here, it has been radicated in the disease world. Stop whining about Covid-19 and start copying&protecting yourself against,like any other disease or cold.
— Billy L Walker (@BillyLWalker2) October 1, 2021
The only Brett Kavanaugh breakthrough that matters is uncovering who paid off his debts
— connectpoliticditto. (@cpoliticditto) October 1, 2021
Good morning everyone, well except for Brett Kavanaugh because he has COVID
— Layla Benson (@BaelaLayla) October 1, 2021
Get well soon, Brett!
