Did Brie Larson just come out of the closet?

Oscar-winning actress Brie Larson has ignited an internet frenzy after posting a video to YouTube hinting that she might be queer.
The Captain Marvel star, 31, posted a video about taking online quizzes to her personal channel. In it, Larson takes a series of online quizzes. One of the questions: “You’re 10 years old, how do you spend an hour of recess?”
Larson’s cryptic answer: “I’d probably be on the computer library researching ‘how do I know if I’m gay?’”
The actress is notoriously private when it comes to her personal life, though it is known that she dated Phantom Planet singer Alex Greenwald in the past. The couple was engaged from 2016 to 2019 before breaking up.
Nevertheless, Larson’s fans blew up Twitter over the video with rampant speculation about her sexuality, not to mention another “is she or isn’t she” celebrity, Taylor Swift.
Larson has yet to respond, though in the past she has shown herself to be an advocate for LGBTQ people after helping a gay couple get engaged at a comic book convention appearance.
Calm down ppl. It’s her business and it’s up to her if and when she wants to disclose anything personal
I’d say posting it to an account with millions of followers is disclosing it.
Even most people on social media realizes that a joke about wondering if you’re “gay” at ten years old shouldn’t be taken seriously.
In general, I’m done with speculating about public figures’ personal lives. I just assume that around 50% of entertainers are probably “queer” in whatever ways and to whatever extent. And whatever they want to present is what they want to present. I’m just about making sure sociology, industry pressures, fandoms and/or insecurities do not dictate.