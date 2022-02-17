Britney Spears might appear before Congress. Get ready for the circus.

Britney Spears is no stranger to fan mail, but it’s likely not often it arrives on official ‘Congress of the United States’ letterhead.

The “Stronger” singer shared a congratulatory letter she received from Congressmen Charlie Crist and Eric Swalwell, which included an invitation to meet, to her Instagram on Wednesday.

The letter is dated Dec. 1, 2021, just a few weeks after Spears successfully ended her 13-year conservatorship.

“Congratulations to you and your attorney, Mathew Rosengart, on your historic victories,” the letter reads.

“It goes without saying that we have been following your conservatorship closely and we’re elated that you were able to both remove your father as a years-long conservator in September and finally terminate your conservatorship entirely in November,” it continues.

“Your journey toward justice will inspire and empower many others who are improperly silenced by the conservatorship process. Many concerning issues that are commonplace in the guardianship and conservatorship process were brought to light. Especially troubling was news that, for years, you were unable to hire your own counsel to represent your personal and financial interests. Other issues surrounding the initial petition, the eventual permanence of the conservatorship, and being forced to engage in employment against your will, are all equaling [sic] concerning.

“To that end, we wanted to personally invite you and your counsel to meet with us in Congress at a mutually convenient time to describe in your own words how you achieved justice. There is no doubt that your story will empower countless others outside the millions that are already inspired by you and your art.

“Please know that you have absolutely no obligation to do anything more but fight for yourself, but if you are willing, we would appreciate learning more about the emotional and financial turmoil you faced within the conservatorship system.

“We applaud your inspiring fight and stand ready to assist you in any way that we can,” the letter concludes.

In the caption of her post, Britney says she was “immediately flattered” by the invitation to speak about her story, but that “at the time I wasn’t nearly at the healing stage I’m in now.”

“Number 1 – I’m grateful that my story was even ACKNOWLEDGED!” she continued. “Because of the letter, I felt heard and like I mattered for the first time in my life!”

“In a world where your own family goes against you, it’s actually hard to find people that get it and show empathy! Again, I’m not here to be a victim although I’m the first to admit I’m pretty messed up by it all … I want to help others in vulnerable situations, take life by the balls and be brave!” she added.

“I wish I would have been … I was so scared and nothing is worse than your own family doing what they did to me … I’m lucky to have a small circle of adorable friends who I can count on … In the mean time thank you to Congress for inviting me to the White House,” Britney concluded.

In the comments section, Spears’ fiancé, Sam Asghari, wrote: “Your courage will inspire others, your strength will motivate many, your voice has and will change lives. You’re powerful. Beautiful. And strong. This is why I call you lioness.”

Representative Charlie Crist also popped into the comments. “Thank you Britney, your courage and your fight shined a light on the horrors and abuse that can take place in guardianships and conservatorships,” he wrote.

He added: “Anytime you’d like to visit Washington, we’ll roll out the red carpet!”