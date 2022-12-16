Brittney Griner is finally free and of course conservatives are losing their sh*t

It seems that major Republican figures, while constantly preaching for their freedoms as Americans, are losing it over a Black lesbian American becoming a free woman.

Far-right mouthpieces have been showing their a**es since her release from Russian imprisonment in exchange for the surrender of criminal Viktor Bout was announced.

Everyone from Inglorious MTG to Tomi Karen came out to critique President Biden’s decision to negotiate the release of a political prisoner who has brought the US multiple gold medals at the Olympic games.

They can take this B.S. to Truth Social, because the rest of us aren’t biting:



Another reason to impeach Biden. The President of the United States traded Russian terrorist arms dealer, Viktor Bout, left a U.S. Marine in Russian jail, and brought home a professional basketball player. How many people will Viktor Bout now kill bc Biden set him free? — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) December 8, 2022

No one cuts better deals than Biden. We get an awful America hating WNBA player, while Russia gets an INTERNATIONAL ARMS DEALER!!! The adults are back! https://t.co/zPMKzuB2SA — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) December 8, 2022

I wonder if Brittney Griner will sing and stand for the National Anthem now that the United States has compromised national security to free her?… #BrittneyGriner — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) December 8, 2022

“The choice of Griner over Whelan may reflect the preferences of Biden’s political base. The WNBA star and celebrity is also a black lesbian, who protested the U.S. national anthem. Whelan is a middle-aged white man” and U.S. Marine — Michael Savage (@ASavageNation) December 8, 2022

Unfortunately Marc Fogel and Paul Whelan made the mistake of being white men. The rules of intersectionality dictate that the black woman gets freed first. That’s one of the primary factors driving this, whether we want to admit it out loud or not. https://t.co/LBgqpwefY4 — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) December 8, 2022

In addition to opposing Griner’s freedom, they can’t believe that Biden has not also freed political prisoner and veteran Paul Whelan, who was imprisoned during their lord and savior Donald’s reign.

The Don took to Truth Social to rant about the swap, asking, “Why wasn’t former Marine Paul Whelan included in this totally one-sided transaction? He would have been let out for the asking. What a ‘stupid’ and unpatriotic embarrassment for the USA!!!”

According to former National Security Advisor John Bolton, Donald refused that exact Whelan-Bout exchange back in 2018 (even while kissing up to Putin at all times).

On the other hand, Whelan and his family endorsed the exchange for Griner’s release. Whelan himself told CNN, “They’ve put me at a level higher than what they did with Trevor [Reed] and Brittney,” while his family applauded the Administration for making “the deal that was possible, rather than waiting for one that wasn’t going to happen.”

While conservatives lose whatever they have left of their collective minds, Brittney is living her most liberated life.

In her first post since her release, the player showed herself touching down and wrapping her wife Cherelle up in an embrace.

Her smile is so wonderful to see:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BG (@brittneyyevettegriner)

“It feels so good to be home,” Griner writes. “The last 10 months have been a battle at every turn. I dug deep to keep my faith and it was the love from so many of you that helped keep me going. From the bottom of my heart, thank you to everyone for your help.”

She acknowledges a whole host of people for helping her get her freedom, including her biggest supporter and the Admin that got her home.

“I am grateful to each person who advocated for me, especially my wife, Cherelle Griner … and of course, a special thank you to President Biden, Vice President Harris, Secretary Blinken and the entire Biden-Harris Administration.

“President Biden, you brought me home and I know you are committed to bringing Paul Whelan and all Americans home too. I will use my platform to do whatever I can to help you. I also encourage everyone that played a part in bringing me home to continue their efforts to bring all Americans home. Every family deserves to be whole.”

Finally, she expressed her intention to continue playing the sport she loves.

“I also want to make one thing very clear: I intend to play basketball for the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury this season, and in doing so, I look forward to being able to say ‘thank you’ to those of you who advocated, wrote, and posted for me in person soon.”