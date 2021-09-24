Cassandra Peterson, aka Elvira, shares the joyous reception of her coming out

Cassandra Peterson, better known as her alter ego Elvira, Mistress of the Dark, has spoken out following her coming out as queer earlier this week.

Peterson made the confession in her new memoir, Yours Cruelly, Elvira: Memoirs of the Mistress of the Dark, in which she revealed a 19-year love affair with her assistant/trainer. Queer fans–many of whom already adored Elvira–rejoiced.

Now Peterson tells TMZ just how hard it was for her to write the book, and the celebrities that reached out to congratulate her.

“The pandemic worked out good for me writing this book, I gotta say,” Peterson said. “Having that time to stay home and write it…15 years, and I finally found the time.”

Peterson added that the response to her coming out has overwhelmed her with positivity.

“It’s been awesome,” she added. “It’s been fantastic. Everybody’s been happy. I have had a few celebs [reach out to me]. Kim Cattrall. A lot of my friends had already read the book, so they knew. Jack White. Different people are all thrilled and happy that I’m doing it…People are all being very supportive and loving it. ”

When addressing her partner’s newfound fame, Peterson said she prefers to keep her life private.

“She likes to be very much out of the limelight,” Peterson explained. “It’s a little weirder for her. I like to be the center of attention, as you might know. So I’m good with it. But she’s having a harder time.”

The TMZ crew also asked Peterson for the hot Halloween costume this year.

“Elvira!” Peterson blurted. “Gay Elvira…Gayvira.”

We can’t wait to see that one.