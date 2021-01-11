Sarah Jessica Parker addresses Kim Cattrall’s absence from ‘Sex and the City’ revival

I don’t dislike her. I’ve never said that. Never would. Samantha isn’t part of this story. But she will always be part of us. No matter where we are or what we do.”— Sarah Jessica Parker correcting a fan (a bit cryptically) on Instagram who suggested Cattrall’s absence from the Sex and the City revival is because of a personal rift between the actresses. The new show, titled And Just Like That… will air on HBO Max.
4 Comments
8millionandcounting
Everyone has had a friend they were inseparable from at one time who is no longer in their lives because you or they moved on; or you had a fall out, or some other easily explained situation
What is the big deal?
Just write that into the damn new story and be done with it.
She was such a silly over the top character anyway, and that breathy way she talked …yawn,,,,in fact they all were…oh wait….never mind.
HankHarris
Kim has the right idea – SATC was a great show, it had its day, and impacted the culture. Move on. They did have a ‘reboot’ – two movies, one fine, one not only a terrible SATC movie, but one of the worst movies I’ve ever seen period. Quit while you’re ahead.
ShaunNJ
Totally agree with you and Kim. The characters would be in their 50s, with teen children. The whiny lamentations about relationships would fall flat, especially considering what we’ve endured the past few years. It wouldn’t even be a guilty escape. And no Samantha? DOA.
Sometimes a show has their moment and it works for its time. Much as people might also like American Pie films, Friends, Britain’s Inbetweeners, Living Single or Seinfeld we have to let them go. I would enjoy a reunion / update of Queer as Folk – mainly because there’s been significant changes in last 15 years relating to LGBT issues, politics, HIV/AIDS, Real Pittsburgh has nearly caught up to fictional Pittsburgh.
Cam
Imagine some co-workers you used to work with that you don’t like. Now imagine you have to go back and work with them again and everybody always asks you about them. Ugh. Kim has the right idea.