Cher recalls accepting Chaz Bono’s coming out as trans “very difficult”

“It was very unlike me to, in the beginning, have a problem with Chaz being gay, and it disappeared like that. Then we talked about [if Chaz was] transgender for many years. And [he] would say, ‘No, I don’t want to [go through transition]. And then he went and said, ‘OK, I want to do this.’ But it wasn’t easy. I remember calling, and the old [voicemail] message … was on the phone, and that was very difficult. But you don’t really lose them. They just are in a different shape.”–Music legend and gay icon Cher, discussing the hurdles in accepting her son Chaz’s transition with CNN. Cher added that she loves and accepts her son, and that he’s “very happy now.”