Cher recalls accepting Chaz Bono’s coming out as trans “very difficult”

–Music legend and gay icon Cher , discussing the hurdles in accepting her son Chaz’s transition with CNN . Cher added that she loves and accepts her son, and that he’s “very happy now.”

“It was very unlike me to, in the beginning, have a problem with Chaz being gay, and it disappeared like that. Then we talked about [if Chaz was] transgender for many years. And [he] would say, ‘No, I don’t want to [go through transition]. And then he went and said, ‘OK, I want to do this.’ But it wasn’t easy. I remember calling, and the old [voicemail] message … was on the phone, and that was very difficult. But you don’t really lose them. They just are in a different shape.”