Cheyenne Jackson goes Gaga, a fireman’s full gear & the OG hip hop queen

Step back in time to New York’s queer club scene of the 1990‘s, then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok:
A straight man crashed the ultimate gay space.
Cheyenne Jackson covered Lady Gaga.
@adam1077 Cheyenne Jackson singing on The Broadway Cruise #fyp #broadway #cheyennejackson #broadwaycruise #elvis #ladygaga #theater #theatre ♬ original sound – Adam Jay
David Archuleta performed an epic Paula Abdul melody.
Jai Rodriguez spilled some scandalous Queer Eye tea.
@discadpod Were all the participants on QUEER EYE FOR THE STRAIGHT GUY as “straight” as we were led to believe? We’re turnjng to Jai Rodriguez for some answers… @Jai Rodriguez @MarcMacNamara @Johnhilltiktok #jairodriguez #queereye #queereyeforthestraightguy #realitytv #tv #popculture #gay #podcast #discadpod #fyp ♬ original sound – Discretion Advised Podcast
The real Dena Rizzo embraced her viral fame.
@therealdenarizzo Replying to @crymeariver2022 ya’ll asked, Denas delivered @taylor tarantino ♬ original sound – JJ Niemann
Matteo Lane helped a gay couple communicate.
Víctor Torrecillas suited up.
Jennifer Welch had enough.
Safe Space honored Glenn Burke, gay inventor of the high five.
Josh “the Roller Gay” rolled through Atlanta.
And Cara Cunningham covered her name change.