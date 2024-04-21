tiktalk

Cheyenne Jackson goes Gaga, a fireman’s full gear & the OG hip hop queen

By

Step back in time to New York’s queer club scene of the 1990‘s, then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok:

A straight man crashed the ultimate gay space.

@frankiecena

WHO IS THE AHOLE? #aita #aitah #redditaita #redditstories #redditstorytime #aitareddit #sauna #amitheahole #amithedrama #drama

? suono originale – spotify songs

Cheyenne Jackson covered Lady Gaga.

@adam1077 Cheyenne Jackson singing on The Broadway Cruise #fyp #broadway #cheyennejackson #broadwaycruise #elvis #ladygaga #theater #theatre ♬ original sound – Adam Jay

David Archuleta performed an epic Paula Abdul melody.

@queerty

Join #DavidArchuleta as he pays tribute to the recipient of the Straight Up Ally award at the 12th Annual Queerties, PaulaAbdul. @David Archuleta @Paula Abdul

? original sound – Queerty*

Jai Rodriguez spilled some scandalous Queer Eye tea.

@discadpod Were all the participants on QUEER EYE FOR THE STRAIGHT GUY as “straight” as we were led to believe? We’re turnjng to Jai Rodriguez for some answers… @Jai Rodriguez @MarcMacNamara @Johnhilltiktok #jairodriguez #queereye #queereyeforthestraightguy #realitytv #tv #popculture #gay #podcast #discadpod #fyp ♬ original sound – Discretion Advised Podcast

The real Dena Rizzo embraced her viral fame.

@therealdenarizzo Replying to @crymeariver2022 ya’ll asked, Denas delivered @taylor tarantino ♬ original sound – JJ Niemann

Matteo Lane helped a gay couple communicate.

@matteolane

Communication is key . . . . #matteolane #comedian #comedy

? original sound – MatteoLane

Víctor Torrecillas suited up.

@victorrecillasr

¿Quereis saber que hacemos en una Guardia? ?????? bomberos firefighter fireworks fire

? Cocaina (-) Clandestina – Zusebi

Jennifer Welch had enough.

@ivehaditpodcast

What are you going to be? #fyp #fyp? #foryoupage #leftists #leftist #lgbt #lgbt? #lgbtq #humpbackwhales #whales #animalsoftiktok #gaytiktok #rightwing #maga

? original sound – I’ve Had It Podcast

Safe Space honored Glenn Burke, gay inventor of the high five.

@safe_space

The incredible origin story of the high five ??? Rest in power Glenn Burke ?????? And happy national high five day to all who celebrate! #baseball #storytime #history #legacy #lgbtq #lgbtstories #queer #gay #sports

? original sound – Safe Space

Josh “the Roller Gay” rolled through Atlanta.

@therollergay

? celebrate ? #madonna #holiday #celebrate #atlantabeltline #atl #atlanta #404 #gaytiktok #rollerskater #fun

? Holiday – Madonna

And Cara Cunningham covered her name change.

@thecaracunningham

Replying to @Lola McGee Chris Crocker was never my real name. It was a stage name i chose out of fear from anonymous calls to my grandparents. Cunningham always was my real last name.

? original sound – Cara Cunningham
